RMAF Airlifts Injured Palestinians For Medical Treatment In Landmark Humanitarian Mission

Malaysia is taking significant steps to support the Palestinian people amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a move demonstrating its commitment to humanitarian aid, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) was assigned the critical task of airlifting injured Palestinians from Egypt to Malaysia for much-needed medical treatment.

The New Straits Times reported that two Airbus A-400M aircraft will be dispatched to the Almaza Air Force Base in Egypt today to bring around 100 injured Palestinians to Malaysia.

This effort underscores Malaysia’s proactive role in addressing the humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians, particularly those who have been severely affected by the ongoing conflict.

According to Ragai Tawfik Said Nasr, the ambassador of Egypt to Malaysia, Malaysia is the first nation in Asia and Asean to put in a request to help the wounded Palestinian people in this way.

This follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim making the request with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“This is a coordinated effort involving multiple entities working together to fulfill Prime Minister Anwar’s request,” he added, as reported by Bernama.

Anwar has been vocal about Malaysia’s stance on the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of international intervention and support for the Palestinian cause.

He stressed that this mission is not only a demonstration of Malaysia’s solidarity with Palestine but also an essential humanitarian intervention to assist those in dire need, especially women and children who have suffered the brunt of the conflict.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin provided further insights, stating that the mission is part of a broader effort to extend Malaysia’s humanitarian assistance to Palestine.

The focus is on evacuating those who require urgent medical attention, which they cannot receive in the conflict zone or even in the immediate vicinity due to the overwhelming demand for local healthcare facilities.

The mission involves close coordination with Egyptian authorities and other international bodies to ensure the safe and efficient transfer of the injured.

The decision to conduct this airlift reflects Malaysia’s broader foreign policy strategy of advocating for the rights and well-being of the Palestinian people on multiple fronts, including diplomacy, advocacy at international platforms, and direct humanitarian aid.

Upon arrival in Malaysia, the injured Palestinians will be taken to local hospitals where they will receive specialized medical care.

The Malaysian government has assured that all necessary medical arrangements, including the mobilization of expert healthcare professionals and the provision of advanced medical equipment, are in place to cater to the needs of the evacuees.

