PM Announces Good News For Civil Servants – Top Management Salary Up 7%

On 1 May, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced exciting news for civil servants: their salaries will be adjusted by more than 13% starting December 1, 2024.

The details of the salary adjustment mechanism was announced by Anwar himself during the 19th Public Service Premier Address (MAPPA), held today (August 16) at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), as reported by Berita Harian.

Salary Adjustment Percentage Varies by Job Group

In his speech, Anwar revealed that the salary increase for civil servants would depend on their job group category, and it will be significantly better than previous implementations.

According to Anwar, civil servants in the implementer, management, and professional groups will receive a 15% salary adjustment, while those in the top management group will see a 7% increase.

(Picture credits: Facebook JPA)

Phased Implementation of the Adjustment

However, this salary adjustment will be implemented in phases, with the first phase taking effect on December 1, 2024, and the second phase on January 1, 2026.

The salary adjustment for the implementer and professional groups will be applied in two phases, with 8% in the first phase and 7% in the second phase, resulting in a total increase of 15%.

For the top management group, the adjustment will be 4% in the first phase and 3% in the second phase.

Anwar emphasized that this phased approach is being taken to avoid inflationary effects on the new salary adjustment.

“There are many reasons for this. We’re increasing the salary, but we’re doing it in phases because we don’t want inflationary pressure. If we increase it too fast and inflation rises, real income will decrease,” he explained further.

Appeal to Companies Not to Take Advantage

At the same time, Anwar also urged companies not to use this salary increase as an excuse to raise prices.

“I also hope that in December, there won’t be companies or shops taking advantage of this situation.”

“Since we’re increasing salaries in phases, there should not be any pressure on the prices of essential goods, especially food,” he added.

SSPA Replaces SSM

Anwar also announced that the Malaysian Remuneration Scheme (SSM) would be replaced by the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

This change reflects the government’s commitment to public sector employees.

“Although I emphasize the need for progress, the level of sacrifice by civil servants is extraordinary.”

“Not only in facing the communist threat in the past, but also in handling COVID-19. Let’s not forget that the frontliners were civil servants, so the government has agreed to replace SSM with SSPA,” he said.

Anwar explained that the implementation of the SSPA is based on three reforms: improving productivity and efficiency in the public service, increasing the readiness of civil servants to implement changes, and enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

