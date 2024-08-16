Fining Men For Using Women-Only Coaches Is Anti-Man, Says Netizens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The introduction of the women-only coach in public transport such as MRT and LRT was welcomed although it wasn’t a foolproof plan. Unfortunately, some men have entered the women-only coach and made some women feel uneasy.

READ MORE: [Watch] Another Argument Breaks Out In The MRT Women’s Only Coach

READ MORE: [Watch] Abang Food Panda “Enforces” Women-Only Coach Rule in MRT, Earns Praise

To manage this issue, Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook said the government is drafting a legislation to fine men who enter women-only coaches.

In addition, commuter service providers such as KTMB and MRT have been asked to step up monitoring of women-only carriages. This includes stationing auxiliary police personnel more frequently at stations to make sure men do not enter the pink carriages.

Loke said men should respect women’s carriages as they were introduced to help female passengers travel in safety and comfort.

Women-only coaches are labelled with pink stickers. Image: TRP File

Some men do not agree

However, not everyone agrees with this approach. Some people felt fining the men who entered the women-only coach was punishing men and an anti-man behaviour. They said there should be a solution where men don’t get penalised.

A Twitter user argued that the passenger total ratio to the number of available coaches for men does not tally. They explained that there’s only one to three women’s coaches while men had to share the unisex or general coaches with other women.

This becomes a challenge when there isn’t enough space for men to sit or stand during peak hours. He argued that it may be better to allow a few men to use the women-only coach which is not always filled up.

He also pointed out that some women do not use the women-only coach and take up space in the general coaches too. This also led to people saying to make it compulsory for women to fill up the women-only coach first.

Another person agreed with his argument and suggested introducing men-only coaches as it would do a better job of keeping women away or at least be flexible with the women-only coach on off-peak hours.

The floor is lava on the “pink side.” Image: @bitcoinmalaya/X

Meanwhile, some found the people criticising the fine failed to understand the issue. A Twitter user said the problem wasn’t about men versus women but civil consciousness and transit consideration for women.

She explained that not all men are rapists and predators but there’s no way of telling which men have bad or good intentions. Hence, it’s safer to leave the women-only coach to women. Since some men still enter the women-only coach, there must be a way to deter men from entering the space.

READ MORE: Outrage In The MRT: A Violation Of Privacy Sparks Public Fury

READ MORE: [Watch] TikTok User Says Man In Female Coach Pretended To Be On The Phone When Told To Leave

Unfortunately, the debate online has also led to sexist comments from users. One of them called to fine plus-sized women who use the general coach to “teach them a lesson” while another made a disingenuous argument that men were treated poorly after working for the whole day and “women take all the money.”

Pergi ke zon perempuan: perempuan duduk



Pergi ke zon campur: perempuan duduk juga.



Cabin number for mixed gender: tak bertambah



Lelaki terpaksa berdiri sempit di zon campur sebab cabin tak cukup.



Sekarang kalau cross the line, akan kena SAMAN.



If this isn’t sexism, I don’t… https://t.co/XZ0ers3c7J pic.twitter.com/lwhlGYJu3L — Bitcoin Malaya (@bitcoinmalaya) August 15, 2024

Having women-only coaches is necessary and isn't penalising men.



What is penalising men are:



1) Abusing women's privilege by issuing saman to men



2) Do not fill up woman-only coach first when there is still space, forcing men to squeeze like the pic above.



3) Discrimination… — Bitcoin Malaya (@bitcoinmalaya) August 15, 2024

Stop making this about men or women. This is about transit consideration and civil consciousness. And please stop being a hysterical man convinced women are all out to get men. — PenSword 🇲🇾🐉 (@BerniceWrites) August 16, 2024

All men are rapists and predators is false. But women are subject to risk is real and since one cannot know when man is good or perve, easier just to separate in close spaces no? — PenSword 🇲🇾🐉 (@BerniceWrites) August 16, 2024

Koc wanita adalah 1 daripada 3 koc. Kalau paling minima 50/50 pengguna lelaki dan wanita. Logik ke semua semua wanita naik koc wanita sahaja? — Eve (@eve_indah) August 15, 2024

Those rotten apples caused the problem to the good guys like us, damn it! — Junyong Chong (@junyongz) August 15, 2024

If you get a seat on a normal coach then seat. But give priority to those deserving the seat such as pregnant women, senior citizens & women carrying a child. They need the seat more than you do. When i was heavily pregnant, it’s so hard to get a seat. I almost fainted in lrt — CiraRant (@ranttranttrant) August 15, 2024

If your point is to protect women, then move to the women-only coach if there is still space.



Don't make men squeeze for your own convenience like the pic above.



And, don't abuse the woman privilege by penalising men with heavy fines for this.



Isn't that reasonable enough? — Bitcoin Malaya (@bitcoinmalaya) August 15, 2024

ramai yang comment pasal seat, masalahnya kalau coach biasa penuh, lelaki nak berdiri pun tak lepas dol, padahal tempat wanita banyak lagi ruang, tak kisah pun dapat duduk ke tak, nak masuk berdiri pun tak lepas how? — az (@madirr_) August 15, 2024

Selalu nampak jgak perempuan kat zon campur yg mostly lelaki walhal koc khas perempuan pun masih legar banyak kosong. 🤦🏽‍♂️😌🤦🏽‍♂️😌 — hazanzan (@hazanzan2) August 15, 2024

Ini pandangan peribadi aku lah ye. Koc perempuan tu tukar jadi koc lelaki. Maksudnya lelaki masuk koc lelaki shj. Mcm tak kena dan pelik . Tapi aku rasa cara mcm ni lagi jalan. Sebab confirm perempuan tak berani masuk klu tulis2 koc lelaki. — myspace (@pakchoykailan) August 15, 2024

kuatkuasakan jugak la utk perempuan fully utilize women only coach tu. bodoh jugak sape yg cadang bab denda ni, pemalas nak mampus. pikir jalan keluar mudah je nak setel masalah under utilize women only coach. — Pokteh (@PokPokPokTeh) August 15, 2024

Can we saman perempuan gemok masam perasan cantik yg mencuba nasib di Gerabak Lelaki? These Fiona looking hoes better be taught a lesson — Yitzak Meir Rubenstein-Golding (@JLNFST) August 15, 2024

Takde ke gerabak khas untuk lelaki? Layanan mereka kat lelaki macam kita memang teruk gila. Dah la penat kerja, gaji semua perempuan yang ambik — Salem The Cat ᓚᘏᗢ (@SalemTheCats) August 15, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.