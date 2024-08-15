[Watch] Khairul Aming Warns Followers Of Fake AI Vids Of Him Selling Items

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Celebrity food content creator and entrepreneur Khairul Aming has taken to social media to raise awareness about the dangers of AI.

Why? Someone impersonated him to sell things online to his followers or supporters.

In the fake AI clip, the fake Khairul Aming claimed his warehouse had been flooded and he needed to sell frying pans to recoup the losses and repair the warehouse damages.

The real Khairul Aming said the voice in the fake video wasn’t his and was generated using AI. He pointed out that there are other fake videos of him claiming to sell cooking pots, Apple watches, blenders, and more.

He felt that the fake videos had gone “out of control” so he hoped everyone would be careful and aware of the online scams. He also lamented about the misuse of AI.

Khairul Aming ended his video by reiterating that he only sells Sambal Nyet and Dendeng Nyet.

Guys, it’s already tiring to sell Dendeng and Sambal. Please don’t believe KA that sells any gadgets. Khairul Aming wrote in the comments

Netizens agreed the fake videos are getting out of hand and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) should take action.

Someone pointed out that there were tells that the scam video was fake but understood that some people, especially the aunties and uncles, might not be able to catch it.

In the scam video, the voice and the image of Khairul Aming speaking don’t sync up at some points.

Another netizen said he tried reporting the scam video on Facebook but received the reply that the content didn’t go against the platform’s Community Standards.

Once again, as Khairul Aming said in his video, be careful if you come across similar scam videos and check before buying anything.

I reported the @khairulaming AI video as an impersonated identity. Tengok Meta ni kata dia tak jumpa apa problem.



pffft. pic.twitter.com/bfwGAEN8tv — Khairul Aqmal 🍉 (@KhairulAqmal) August 14, 2024

