Honouring Wally Amos: The Legacy Of Famous Amos In Malaysia Since 1984

Famous Amos, the beloved cookie brand, has been a sweet part of Malaysia’s dessert landscape since 1984.

It is understandable that sweet tooths all over the world are mourning the death of its founder Wally Amos who passed away after a battle with dementia on Wednesday. He was 88.

The brand’s Malaysian connection began when the first hot-baked store opened its doors in Sungei Wang Plaza, officiated by none other than the man himself, Amos, on 30 November, 1984.

The brand’s global success is a sweet story which led to some people calling Amos “a true original Black American hero”.

Famous Amos in Malaysia: A Legacy of Sweet Success

In January 1997, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad acquired the franchise holder, ensuring that the legacy of these iconic cookies continued to thrive in Malaysia.

With their distinctive bite-sized chocolate chip cookies baked fresh on-site, Famous Amos has become a household name, delighting generations of Malaysians.

The Global Impact of Wally Amos

The brand’s global success started with the hard work of Amos, who was originally from Tallahassee, Florida.

Amos built his brand from the ground up, starting with a single bakery in Hollywood, California, in 1975.

His vision and passion turned Famous Amos into a global sensation, with fans around the world, including here in Malaysia.

Wally Amos: A Visionary and Advocate for Literacy

Amos was more than just the face behind the cookies. Known for his Panama hat, kazoo, and infectious optimism, he was a pioneer who dared to go small when “big” was the trend.

His bite-sized chocolate chip cookies quickly became a hit, with Hollywood celebrities and iconic musicians singing their praises.

In later years, Amos continued to innovate, opening a cookie shop called Chip & Cookie in Hawaii and co-founding Uncle Wally’s Muffin Co.

According to CBS News, his impact was felt not just in the world of baked goods but also in literacy. Amos was a passionate advocate for reading, writing eight books, and serving as a spokesperson for Literacy Volunteers of America for 24 years.

His dedication earned him the National Literacy Award, presented by President George H.W. Bush in 1991.

A Lasting Legacy

Amos’ legacy is one of inspiration and empowerment. His children, who helped him build and grow the Famous Amos brand, praised their father for teaching them the value of hard work, self-belief, and the pursuit of dreams.

Thanks to Amos’ vision and determination, Famous Amos is now a global franchise, delighting cookie lovers not just in the United States and Malaysia but around the world.

His legacy lives on in every bite-sized cookie, and his story continues to inspire entrepreneurs everywhere.

