Heritage In A Jar: From Malaysia To U.S. Store Shelves

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Michelle Tew is a Malaysian entrepreneur with a mission to introduce authentic Southeast Asian flavors to American kitchens through her brand, Homiah.

Inspired by traditional Nyonya recipes passed down from her grandmother, Tew’s products offer a taste of home in a convenient, ready-to-cook format.

Homiah, which means “good life” in the Hokkien dialect, offers a range of Southeast Asian-inspired spice and sauce kits designed to add an authentic touch to home-cooked meals.

From sambal chili crunch to laksa paste and rendang, Homiah’s products are making it easier than ever for Americans to experience the complex and delicious flavors of Malaysian cooking.

However, Homiah is more than just a business for Tew—it’s a way to share her cultural heritage and childhood memories with a new audience.

Growing up in Malaysia as part of the Nyonya community, Tew was immersed in a unique hybrid culture famous for its intricate cuisine.

Her grandmother, a renowned cook who was one of the first women in Penang to codify Nyonya recipes, played a significant role in shaping Tew’s culinary journey.

Picture: tatlerasia.com

“My grandmother was a famous cook and the genesis of this story” Michelle Tew

“I grew up cooking from quite young — and cooking well was sort of expected for women in Nyonya culture.” Michelle Tew

Tew’s path to founding Homiah wasn’t straightforward. She initially came to the United States for college, studying Mathematics and Philosophy at Columbia University.

It was during her time as a student that she first realized the potential of her culinary heritage. Cooking meals from home in her dorm room, she discovered that her American peers were fascinated by the flavors she took for granted.

After graduation, Tew spent time in the corporate world and even attended business school. However, the pull of her culinary roots remained strong.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she saw an opportunity to turn her passion into a business.

Creating Homiah wasn’t without its challenges. Tew returned to Malaysia during the height of the pandemic to set up production, facing lockdowns, supply chain issues, and numerous setbacks.

Despite these obstacles, she persevered, driven by her mission to make everyone “homiah” — to enrich people’s lives through food, both physically and emotionally.

Tew’s efforts have paid off. Homiah is now available in over a thousand stores across the US, making it the first Malaysian food product line to achieve such wide distribution in major American grocery stores.

“Malaysia is home to some of the best food in the world. Everyone deserves to try it, and our cuisine should be known to the world.” Michelle Tew

The company’s success is not just a personal triumph for Tew, but a victory for representation of Malaysian cuisine in the global food scene.

As Homiah continues to grow, Tew remains committed to her vision of sharing the flavors of her childhood with a wider audience.

She hopes that one day, Nyonya cuisine will be as recognized and beloved as Thai, Indian, or Japanese food in the global culinary landscape.

For Tew, Homiah is more than just a business—it’s a bridge between cultures, a keeper of traditions, and a taste of home for Malaysians abroad and adventurous American eaters alike.

With each packet of spice mix or sauce, she’s not just selling a product, but sharing a piece of her heritage and spreading the “good life” one meal at a time.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.