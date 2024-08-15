Family Mourns Loss Of Nidza Afham: Burial This Afternoon

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The family of the late Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar gathered at the Forensic Unit of Shah Alam Hospital late Wednesday night, following the tragic discovery of his body earlier that evening, as reported by Sinar Harian.

The beloved singer, who was reported missing on Tuesday, was found near Jalan Tepi Sungai, Sungai Kolok, close to Sungai Klang around 7 PM.

The arrival of Nidza Afham’s family at the hospital at approximately 10:20 PM was for the necessary post-mortem procedures. As expected, the mood was sombre as they awaited the final confirmation of his identity.

According to Harian Metro, Selangor Police Chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, confirmed that the body discovered was indeed that of the 27-year-old artist, whose disappearance had shocked fans and loved ones alike.

The singer’s last known location was at Kota Bridge, near the Klang Municipal Council (MBDK), where his phone and wallet were later found.

Nidza Afham had left his home in Bandar Puteri, Klang, at 7:45 PM on Tuesday, reportedly to go jogging at Sultan Sulaiman Stadium.

His family became alarmed when he did not return, and a missing person report was lodged by his younger sibling at 4:22 AM the following day.

Nidza Afham was a rising star, known for his participation in the reality show I Can See Your Voice 3.

He later launched a single titled Ternyata Bukan Aku, which garnered attention in the local music scene.

Nidza Afham’s burial service is scheduled for this afternoon. The Zohor prayer will be held at the Puncak Alam Mosque, after which his body will be laid to rest at the Felda Bukit Cherakah Muslim cemetery.

Adik saya akan dikebumi di Puncak Alam selepas solat Zohor. Solat jenazah di Masjid Puncak Alam & inshaAllah di kebumi di tapak perkuburan Felda Bukit Cherakah berhampiran SMK Puncak Alam. — Efahanie (@efaperfume) August 15, 2024

Family, friends, and fans are expected to gather to pay their last respects to the late young artist.

