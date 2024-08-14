Nur Dhabitah’s Husband Files Lawsuit Over Doctored Lewd Images Of Her

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri has been the target of online harassment from trolls. The irresponsible individuals have allegedly edited and uploaded lewd images of Nur Dhabitah online.

Her husband, actor-comedian Mohammad Aizat Ahmad Nazri aka Jiggy Masin, said he received two such pictures since she made it to the semi-finals of the women’s 3m springboard diving event at the Paris Olympics on 8 August.

Mohammad Aizat intends on pursuing legal action and it’s understood that a legal notice has been issued to the individual.

Previously, Mohammad Aizat expressed his frustrations on social media over an individual who allegedly uploaded lewd edited images of his wife that became a topic of conversation online.

He said the images have reached an “insulting and degrading level.” Despite receiving many toxic comments, he hopes that Nur Dhabitah remains resilient.

According to the New Straits Times, Mohammad Aizat tried reaching out to the individual but the account can no longer be found. The individual changed his name on Facebook but Mohammad Aizat has his photo and reported him to the authorities.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Royal Malaysia Police and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development will assist in the matter.

