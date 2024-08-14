TRP
Now Reading
Missing Person: Nidza Afham’s Belongings Found On Klang River Bridge
TRP
TRP

Missing Person: Nidza Afham’s Belongings Found On Klang River Bridge

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Nidza’s whereabouts to come forward as the search continues.

by
August 14, 2024
@efaperfume/Twitter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A deeply concerning Twitter post has gone viral, reporting the disappearance of Nidza Afham, whose phone and wallet were discovered on the Klang River bridge’s new side.

The tweet, which has garnered significant attention from netizens, was posted by Nidza’s sister, raising alarm about his whereabouts.

According to the post, Nidza went for a jog at 7:58 PM, using a ride-hailing service, inDrive, to get to Stadium Klang.

A screenshot from his jogging tracking app confirms that he completed his jog, but he has not returned home since.

The timeline of events leading to his disappearance is detailed in the tweet. At 7:54 PM, Nidza arrived at the inDrive pick-up point, and by 8:17 PM, he reached the stadium.

His last known communication was at 9:04 PM when he responded to a text message.

However, just 10 minutes later, at 9:14 PM, he stopped responding to all incoming texts.

By 11:53 PM, calls to his phone went unanswered, and the last location update from his phone was within the new bridge area of the Klang River.

At 1:50 AM, concerned family members began their search for Nidza, following the location data that led them to the new side of the bridge.

Two men reportedly assisted the family in searching the area, which included parts of the bridge that were barricaded.

(Credits: @efaperfume/Twitter)

Despite their efforts, they only found Nidza’s phone and wallet, with no sign of him at the scene.

A police report has since been filed, and the family is anxiously awaiting updates on the case.

The disappearance of Nidza Afham has prompted widespread concern online, with many hoping for his safe return.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Nidza’s whereabouts to come forward as the search continues.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd