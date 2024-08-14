Missing Person: Nidza Afham’s Belongings Found On Klang River Bridge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A deeply concerning Twitter post has gone viral, reporting the disappearance of Nidza Afham, whose phone and wallet were discovered on the Klang River bridge’s new side.

Assalamulaikum. Never thought I will do this, but I need help warga Malaysia



Adik I, Nidza Afham hilang. Lokasi last phone & dompet di temui atas jambatan Sungai Klang. (sebelah jambatan baru)



Dia keluar pergi jogging dalam 7.58pm (indrive) ke Stadium Klang pic.twitter.com/mfwz1hb2er — Efahanie (@efaperfume) August 13, 2024

The tweet, which has garnered significant attention from netizens, was posted by Nidza’s sister, raising alarm about his whereabouts.

According to the post, Nidza went for a jog at 7:58 PM, using a ride-hailing service, inDrive, to get to Stadium Klang.

A screenshot from his jogging tracking app confirms that he completed his jog, but he has not returned home since.

Kami dah check phone, tak ada unsur unsur bergaduh/loan shark



Semua dalam keadaan baik. Adik I finished his running too



Moga kalian dapat doakan keselamatan adik saya & segera ditemui dalam keadaan selamat. Amin Ya Rabb pic.twitter.com/IbI2SkdU4L — Efahanie (@efaperfume) August 13, 2024

The timeline of events leading to his disappearance is detailed in the tweet. At 7:54 PM, Nidza arrived at the inDrive pick-up point, and by 8:17 PM, he reached the stadium.

His last known communication was at 9:04 PM when he responded to a text message.

However, just 10 minutes later, at 9:14 PM, he stopped responding to all incoming texts.

By 11:53 PM, calls to his phone went unanswered, and the last location update from his phone was within the new bridge area of the Klang River.

At 1:50 AM, concerned family members began their search for Nidza, following the location data that led them to the new side of the bridge.

Two men reportedly assisted the family in searching the area, which included parts of the bridge that were barricaded.

(Credits: @efaperfume/Twitter)

Despite their efforts, they only found Nidza’s phone and wallet, with no sign of him at the scene.

A police report has since been filed, and the family is anxiously awaiting updates on the case.

Report polis pun dah di buat. Kami masih mencari di sekitar kawasan Klang — Efahanie (@efaperfume) August 13, 2024

The disappearance of Nidza Afham has prompted widespread concern online, with many hoping for his safe return.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Nidza’s whereabouts to come forward as the search continues.

