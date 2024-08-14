Deaf Driver In Assault Case Says No Justice Yet, CCTV Footage Now Out

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The deaf e-hailing driver, Ong Ing Keong, 48, who was allegedly assaulted by a VVIP’s bodyguard has revealed a dashcam video showing the May incident.

In the video, Ong could be seen looking confused in the car while someone outside the car shouted orders.

While attempting to drive off, a hand reached into the vehicle through the driver’s side window that was down, hitting Ong in the face, shocking the other passengers in the car.

Dashcam footage of the deaf e-hailing driver who was allegedly assaulted by a police personnel.



*blurred individual is a passenger*

Ong initially filed a police report but was allegedly given a runaround by the police.

At the time, rumours circulated that the bodyguard was employed by acting Johor Sultan Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

He has since issued a statement saying he doesn’t condone any illegal action or intimidation by the Royal Malaysia Police security escort team and urged the authorities to investigate the case thoroughly. He had also urged the escort team to cooperate with investigations.

During a press conference today, Ong and his legal team claimed no action has been taken until today. He broke down in tears while showing the video clip.

