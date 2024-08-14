Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Files Lawsuit Against JK Rowling & Elon Musk For Cyberbullying

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was accused of being a biological man after an opponent, Italian boxer Angela Carini, abandoned the fight and cried. Carini said she had never been hit that hard in her life.

Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu Ting faced accusations and harassment that they were biologically men.

People around the globe, including Malaysians, came to Khelif’s defence when rumours about her spread.

Despite the accusations and harassment, Khelif and Lin went on to win gold in their respective boxing classes. China’s Liu Yang went up against Khelif in the finals and won silver. Liu Yang said Khelif was an amazing boxer and presented a “valuable learning opportunity.”

"Imane Khelif's exceptional fighting technique surpassed my own, presenting a valuable learning opportunity."



China's Liu Yang said she was unaware of the controversy (or free from Western biases or hatred towards her opponent) before the match. pic.twitter.com/tzGwCiYAOe — 凯王 Kai Wong (@Kai_Wong_CN) August 10, 2024

After all the transphobia, witch-hunting, and the despicable and unsportsmanlike disrespect shown by a handful of athletes – let THIS image be the one that stays with you:



After Imane Khelif won her gold medal bout her opponent, Yang Liu of China, embraced her with a smile. pic.twitter.com/vYjkQaailZ — Scot 🇵🇸 (@scotwithat) August 9, 2024

Now that the Olympics are over, Khelif has filed a lawsuit against the people who spread rumours about her.

According to Variety, Khelif’s Paris-based attorney Nabil Boudi said J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk have been named in a criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” against Khelif.

The lawsuit was filed against X, which means it was filed against unknown persons under French law. This ensures that the prosecution has “all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people.” Boudi said this includes anyone who had written hateful messages under pseudonyms.

Boudi added that Donald Trump would be investigated since he tweeted although he was not directly named in the lawsuit.

What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial. Nabil Boudi, Imane Khelif’s attorney

I am so very happy Imane Khelif is suing , not just because she should get MONEY from them evil people.



But also because in FRANCE?



Oh buddy oh boy if they coordinated this in any way .



The truth will out — 🗽Sydette Cosmic Dreaded Gorgon Clydesdale🇬🇾 (@Blackamazon) August 11, 2024

Almost a week ago, Algerian female boxer Imane Khelif faced waves of sexist and transphobic from trolls, provocateur as well as politician such as Malaysia's minister Nga Kor Ming.



Whilst many still haven't apologised to her, Imane won the Olympic gold today.



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/x7ff0Rf6RR — 칼손 🏴🍉 (@connerylazenby) August 10, 2024

Khelif’s coach, Pedro Diaz, said the bullying Khelif endured during the Olympics greatly affected her and the people around her.

Diaz said there was a “crazy storm” outside the ring when she fought and that he had never seen anything so disgusting in his life. He advised her to refrain from looking at social media.

What led to this?

Carini took a punch to the face within 30 seconds in the ring and went to the corner for her coach to fix her headgear. After briefly returning, she abandoned the fight after 46 seconds in the ring.

It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment. Italian boxer Angela Carini

After that, many people joined in and accused Khelif of not being a woman simply because she was taller, looked stronger, didn’t fit Eurocentric beauty standards or have “ultra” feminine features.

Some of the rumours claimed that Khelif was previously genetically tested as a woman with XY chromosomes with higher testosterone levels, making her biologically male.

Sidenote: Women with health issues such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, hirsutism, congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), or ovarian cancer have higher testosterone levels as well. Insisting that someone with a high testosterone level is biologically a man is a slippery slope and a disingenuous argument.

Fortunately, people around the globe defended Khelif. Khelif said she grew up in a conservative region in Algeria where transitioning and being gay is illegal.

“never been hit so hard” well yes … my sister in Christ you went to the Olympics for boxing https://t.co/ndkLGlaxq3 — alice hamilton (@AliceRHamilton) August 1, 2024

The Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA) did carry a blood test on Khelif in 2022 but didn’t confirm if it was a genetic test. The IBA later said both Khelif and Lin did not undergo a testosterone examination and didn’t disclose details of the results.

However, the IBA president Umar Kremlev said his organisation would offer Carini $100,000 (RM442,795). The sum is the prize money offered to gold medallists at the Olympics and would be split with half going to the boxer, a quarter to the trainer, and a quarter to her federation.

Nevertheless, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief spokesman Mark Adams defended Khelif during a press conference after the media firestorm.

Adams said Khelif was “born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, and has a female passport.”

I think if you start working on all suspicions, then we end up very much heading towards a gender testing regime which is not good for anybody. IOC chief spokesman Mark Adams

IOC President Thomas Bach explained that it was not a question of inclusion but of justice.

This is not as easy as some in this cultural war may now want to portray it. IOC President Thomas Bach

Carini has since said she would like to apologize to Khelif and regretted her decision to abandon the fight.

