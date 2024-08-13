Why Do Some People Have Issues Using ISTAC’s Hall For Weddings?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC), an institute under the International Islamic University Malaysia, has been a popular wedding venue for years.

Many couples love the building’s unique and elegant architecture. Some said the building looked like a church from the outside while the interiors gave off an old-timey look like Hogwarts or a fantasy setting vibe.

This could be largely due to the wooden furniture, furnishings, and old-style lamps. The interior is also decorated with Islamic motifs on the large doors and walls, lending a classy vibe.

Recently, Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal criticised “the government for allowing” ISTAC’s lecture hall to be rented out for weddings when commenting on another tweet highlighting the premises as a unique wedding spot.

He called out Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and higher education minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir for “allowing this to happen.”

He claimed he wasn’t politicising the issue and believed the lecture hall was a sacred place where knowledge was imparted and renting the place for weddings breached etiquette.

Some netizens shared their views on the matter. Some said there’s no issue for the hall to be rented for weddings because the income generated can help sustain the university.

They also pointed out that other universities abroad have served as wedding venues without issues. Renting out the halls is a way to sustain the university financially.

Meanwhile, others believe weddings shouldn’t be held in a place of learning. In response, some said the venue is rented as a wedding venue and not for partying. Since weddings are good things to happen, they argued there’s no real issue in renting out the lecture hall for that purpose.

In addition, using the lecture hall for weddings is a way to preserve the building rather than letting it languish in disrepair.

Moreover, a netizen shared that the lecture hall can only be rented by family members or relatives of ISTAC professors.

Why do some people seem attached to ISTAC?

ISTAC was founded by world-renowned Muslim scholar, Professor Dr Syed Muhammad Naquib al-Attas, in 1987. His goal was to revive the salience of the philosophy of Imam Abu Hamid al-Ghazali. In other words, the institute aims to integrate Islamic teachings into modern academic disciplines and the pursuit of knowledge (the Islamization of Knowledge).

As a contemporary scholar, Syed Muhammad is one of the few who is thoroughly rooted in the traditional Islamic sciences and studied theology, philosophy, metaphysics, history, and literature. He has authored books on these subjects, including Sufism, cosmology and the Malay language.

The institute was originally near the old International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) campus in Petaling Jaya. It then moved to its own campus in Bukit Tunku, a building that sported Spanish Muslim or Andalusian motifs.

Image: Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas/FB

One of the notable characteristics of ISTAC is its unique multilingual library comprising more than 140,000 volumes. It was said the collection includes rare books and manuscripts collected by Syed Muhammad himself over ten years.

In its heyday, Islamic scholars and thinkers around the globe used to seek the opportunity to study in ISTAC.

However, ISTAC was thrown a curve ball around 1998 before it could establish itself as a world-class institution. The issue that allegedly arose was the delicate line to balance teaching religion and Malay history as separate disciplines or combined. As one can imagine, this puts academics in a difficult situation.

ISTAC was embedded into IIUM’s new Gombak campus and most of its professors were retired, forced to leave, or had their teaching hours reduced.

Syed Muhammad’s service with ISTAC was terminated in 2002, said to be on baseless allegations. Many believed that was when ISTAC’s legacy started deteriorating because removing Syed Muhammad was seen as the disappearance of intellectual tradition.

