Lee Chong Wei: Stop Overly Negative Comments That Can Hurt Athletes’ Spirits & National Unity

The Olympics has come to an end yesterday. Malaysia’s Road to Gold ended with two bronze medals won by national badminton shuttlers Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chia, and Soh Wooi Yik.

On Facebook, badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei has urged netizens to stop hurling negative comments that could destroy our athletes’ spirits and confidence.

Lee said the overly negative comments made by anonymous profiles could destroy the country’s national unity.

Instead, he asked people to continue supporting our athletes and be careful with our comments.

He said it’s better to give constructive criticism rather than becoming keyboard warriors which doesn’t benefit anyone.

Let us, as netizens and supporters, do our part to safeguard our athletes too. Provide support and constructive feedback. Have some courage when you make your comment. Lee Chong Wei

Lee also advised the athletes to learn from their experience, ignore the naysayers and take constructive feedback.

Additionally, he expressed his pride for our Malaysian athletes for their solid performances at the Olympics and for making the nation proud.

He hoped the athletes, coaches, and sports bodies would learn from their shortcomings in Paris 2024 and get to work immediately to prepare for Los Angeles 2028. In another four years, Malaysia has another shot at getting gold.

Some Malaysian netizens are big cyberbullies

Before the Olympics, some netizens disparaged Lee Zii Jia. Chong Wei’s comments are timely because some Malaysian netizens, possibly trolls or bots, also attack athletes from other countries.

The comments are vile and childish, and unbecoming of Malaysians who are supposedly respectful and kind (budi bahasa budaya kita).

Some of these people have attacked athletes like Japanese cyclist Shinji Nakano and Ukrainian Paralympian Maksym Koval.

