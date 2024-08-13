Harassed And Hounded: Malaysians Leave Unsavoury Comments On Japanese Cyclist’s Instagram

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shinji Nakano, a professional Japanese cyclist, has been at the center of a social media storm following a controversial incident at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The drama unfolded during the keirin final, a fast-paced and physically demanding cycling event, where Nakano collided with Malaysian cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

This collision, which took place at the Velodrome Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, led to Shah Firdaus being relegated from fourth to sixth place, while Nakano did not finish the race.

As a result, Shah Firdaus potentially missed a chance to win a bronze medal, sparking outrage among Malaysian fans.

The Backlash on Social Media

The collision triggered a wave of cyberbullying against Nakano from Malaysian netizens, who flooded his Instagram with harsh and negative comments.

The comments reflected the anger of Malaysian sports fans who believed Nakano was responsible for Shah Firdaus’s missed opportunity.

Some of them left comments in Bahasa Melayu, with one telling him to “pencen” (retire).

The nonsensical Malay insult “mak ko hijau” which literally translates to “your mother is green” was also posted.

Not only did Malaysian netizens leave comments on Nakano’s recent Instagram posts, they even “stalked” his old posts to leave insulting remarks.

Our checks found that the trolls went as far back as Nakano’s posts made in 2022 to leave their insulting comments.

We’re not sure how much further back it goes but safe to say the situation has gotten out of hand.

In response to the backlash, it is understandable that Nakano made the decision to restrict comments on his Instagram posts.

Calls for Restraint

The situation escalated to the point where Shah Firdaus’s brother, Muhammad Ridwan, who is also a track cyclist, publicly called for restraint.

“Please remain calm and do not attack/comment anything bad to the Japanese rider’s social media,” Muhammad Ridwan said in an Instagram post, referring to Nakano.

He said in keirin racing, anything can happen and people should not blame or judge.

Despite the call for calm, the incident has left a lasting impact on Nakano, who now faces the challenge of dealing with the psychological toll of such widespread online abuse.

There was a video on TikTok allegedly posted by Nakano where he apologised for his mistake and asked for people to not drag his family members into this.

However, it can’t be verified that the TikTok account actually belongs to Nakano.

While the video did amass over a million views, it is now missing from Tiktok.

The Broader Implications

This incident raises important questions about sportsmanship and the role of social media in sports.

While passionate support for athletes is natural, the line between support and harassment can quickly blur in the heat of the moment.

The online abuse faced by Nakano reflects a broader trend of athletes becoming targets of cyberbullying, often after high-stakes competitions.

Athletes, like anyone else, are vulnerable to the emotional impact of such attacks, and this can affect their mental health and performance.

The cycling community and sports organizations may need to consider more proactive measures to protect athletes from online abuse, including providing support and resources for those affected by cyberbullying.

In conclusion, Shinji Nakano’s experience highlights the darker side of sports fandom and the need for greater awareness and restraint among fans.

As social media continues to play a significant role in sports culture, it is crucial to foster an environment where athletes can compete without fear of harassment and abuse.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.