Unknown User’s Suggestion To Boycott English, Science & Maths Criticised By Army Veterans

There have been calls for Malaysians to master the national language Bahasa Melayu. While it’s important to know our national language, the call has been manipulated by trolls or extremists online.

Recently, a Facebook group Dunia Hanya Sementara shared two posts in the army retiree Facebook group Rakan Pesara Tentera which had angered many people.

In the first post, the anonymous troll claimed Mathematics and Science subjects are useless and a waste of time for students to learn. They advised parents to make sure their children lose interest in both subjects.

As for the second post, they called for a campaign to boycott learning English and discourage children from learning the language.

Members of the army retiree group lambasted the posts and said it does not reflect their views or stance on the matter.

Most explained the importance of mastering another language, especially English so that they could excel in various career fields. A soldier shared how learning English enabled him to converse with military heads from the United States, New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and France.

They added that knowing how to converse in English helped them during their travels and helped them gain friends wherever they went.

Meanwhile, another person said it’s beneficial to teach all subjects in English like in the early 70s again. This is because Science and Mathematics subjects are taught in English at universities.

Some pointed out that reference books and educational content online are also in English, citing that there’s no reason to limit ourselves from learning another language.

On the other hand, one or two people said it’s the person’s right to refuse to learn English but they shouldn’t drag everyone else with them.

Fellow Muslims in the group reminded others that the religion encourages people to seek knowledge in this world and the hereafter.

