Racism At The Olympics? Nooo That Can’t Be Right, Or Can It?

The 2024 Paris Olympics, like many international sporting events, has not been immune to the scourge of racism. Despite the global stage’s promise of unity and sportsmanship, several incidents have shone a harsh light on the persistent problem of racial discrimination in sports. From national anthems to individual interactions, here are five instances where racism allegedly reared its ugly head at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

1. Wang Chu Qin’s Interaction with Photographer

A video showing Chinese gold medalist Wang Chu Qin’s interaction with a photographer went viral, sparking debates about racism. The footage captured a female camerawoman colliding with Wang and then walking away without acknowledging or apologizing for the incident.

She didn't even apologize and left right away after hitting him. pic.twitter.com/i62J2N3WNy — Alex From Xinjiang (@xinjiangalex) August 1, 2024

According to Koreaboo, the photographer’s dismissive behavior along with the damage to Wang’s paddle by journalists, was interpreted as a manifestation of casual racism and disrespect towards Asian athletes. The incidents highlight a broader trend of biased behavior towards Chinese competitors in the media coverage of the games.

2. Hijab Ban in French Sports

The hijab ban in French sports, including at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, was criticized as racist gender discrimination. The ban disproportionately affects Muslim women, targeting them based on their religious and cultural practices.

France is the only country enforcing a hijab ban for its athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics.



2016 U.S. Olympic fencing medalist @IbtihajMuhammad said debates around Muslim head coverings in sports are racist and Islamophobic in an interview last year.pic.twitter.com/SttRT3j0cT — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 26, 2024

Amnesty International argued that the ban breaches international human rights treaties, violating the rights and freedoms of Muslim women to participate in sports. The policy not only stigmatizes and marginalizes them but also reflects broader patterns of discrimination and exclusion.

3. Argentina’s Derogatory Song Targeting French Players

In one of the most high-profile incidents, Argentine soccer players found themselves at the center of a racism storm. The Asscociated Press reports the players singing a derogatory song about French players of African heritage, following their Copa America victory.

The song, which included offensive chants, sparked public outrage in France and led to political discussions. The French soccer federation filed a complaint with FIFA, prompting an investigation and heightening tensions between the two nations.

4. Imane Khelif’s Gender and Racial Discrimination

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif faced a barrage of gender-based scrutiny and racial prejudice. Despite her years of competing in women’s boxing, including at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Khelif was subjected to accusations questioning her gender.

Imane Khelif was born a woman from Algeria, where being gay or transgender is a crime. She was cleared to fight at the Olympics by the International Olympic Committee.



The amount of hate and transphobia she's facing is vile, baseless, and harmful to her life. She's a woman. pic.twitter.com/eZrk0SGuSM — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) August 1, 2024

The situation escalated when her Italian opponent, Angela Carini, withdrew from a match, leading to claims that Khelif was not a “real” woman. Additionally, an AI-generated image shared by another opponent, Anna Luca Hamori, depicted Khelif as a monstrous figure, reflecting deep-seated racial stereotypes.

5. Conflicting Reports on Women’s Keirin Crash

Media coverage of a crash in the women’s keirin event raised eyebrows regarding potential biases. One report by Mirror described how Chinese cyclist Yuan Liying fell after a collision initiated by Netherlands rider Steffie van der Peet, while another report by The Asscociated Press portrayed Yuan as the cause of the crash.

This contrasts with reports by the New York Post and Parade, which aligns with Mirror’s account, describing how van der Peet’s bike slide triggered the crash. These news sources support the view that Yuan was not solely responsible for the incident, thereby challenging the AP’s narrative.

The incident underscores the importance of objective reporting in sports journalism.

These incidents at the 2024 Paris Olympics serve as a stark reminder that racism remains a significant issue in international sports. From national teams to individual athletes, the scourge of racial discrimination continues to mar the spirit of the Olympic Games. It is imperative for the global sports community to address these issues head-on, fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for all athletes.

