Japan Issues First Ever Megaquake Warning

Japan’s leading earthquake experts have issued a warning, urging the nation to prepare for a potential “megaquake” that could result in significant loss of life.

In response, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has canceled a planned trip to Central Asia and Mongolia, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Megaquake Advisory: A Precautionary Move

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its first “megaquake advisory” under new rules established after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster.

The advisory warns that a major earthquake in the Nankai Trough region could generate strong shaking and large tsunamis.

While the warning does not guarantee an immediate earthquake, the increased risk has prompted widespread concern.

Picture: Left: Fumio Kishida/facebook, Right: @fumio_kishida/instagram

In light of the advisory, Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida canceled his planned four-day trip to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

The decision came after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck southwestern Japan, leading to heightened fears of a more significant seismic event.

Kishida emphasized the need to stay in Japan to oversee disaster preparedness and ensure the government is ready to respond.

The Prime Minister’s trip was intended to strengthen diplomatic ties with Central Asian nations, but with the potential for a megaquake looming, Kishida stated, “As the top official in charge of the nation’s crisis management, as an extra precaution, I should remain in Japan for at least about a week.” He called on the public to focus on earthquake preparedness.

The Nankai Trough, an 800-kilometer (500-mile) undersea fault line, has been the site of massive earthquakes in the past, with a 70% chance of another magnitude 8-9 quake occurring within the next 30 years.

Such an event could cause widespread damage, with estimates suggesting it could lead to the loss of 300,000 lives and cause trillions in economic losses.

Public Urged to Prepare

Picture: Screenshots from CNA/youtube

Authorities are urging residents to take precautions, such as securing furniture, knowing evacuation routes, and preparing disaster kits.

While the likelihood of an immediate quake remains low, the advisory serves as a critical reminder of the importance of readiness in the face of Japan’s ever-present seismic risks.

The Prime Minister’s decision to cancel his trip and remain in Japan highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens during this period of heightened alert.

