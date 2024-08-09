Fahmi’s Call For Journalists To Reveal Sources Is Against Code Of Ethics Set By Comms Ministry?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On Wednesday (7 August), Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil urged journalists to cooperate with the police in investigations concerning their sources.

While the ministry respects the media’s right to protect whistleblower information, existing laws still apply and we encourage full cooperation. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil

Fahmi said this when asked what the media should do if the police ask for their sources.

This issue arose after Malaysiakini published a report that a major reshuffle of Bukit Aman’s top brass would take place.

The article claimed that Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Criminal Investigation Department Director Shuhaily Zain, among other top officers, will be shifted to other agencies under the home ministry.

Ayob will allegedly lead the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency or the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency.

The investigations have been opened under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain dismissed the report and confirmed he had discussed the matter with Bukit Aman secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah.

According to Free Malaysia Today, three Malaysiakini journalists had been summoned to the Dang Wangi police headquarters over the article.

For illustration purposes.

Revealing sources is against the code, says journalists

In response to Fahmi’s statement, Malaysia’s correspondent for SCMP, Hadi Azmi, said revealing the sources to the police is against the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists, launched by the Communications Ministry on 20 February 2024.

In addition, doing so would have thrown many 1MDB sources, many still in civil service today, under the bus.

Another pointed out that journalists write source-based reports for the police or relevant authorities to investigate and not to help make their work easy.

“If journalists are forced to reveal their sources, no one would dare come forward to tell their story,” the Twitter user said.

Sadho of Says said Fahmi’s statement would encourage the police to harass and intimidate journalists who are doing their jobs.

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan agreed that it’s important to protect sources so that the media can carry out its responsibility as a check and balance against the government.

He added that the judiciary also recognised the right to protect the confidentiality of sources in some cases, although the right is not absolute.

He urged the government and the police to support the rights of journalists and to respect the role of the media.

Meanwhile, netizens felt that Fahmi had lost his sight despite having a media background. They said Fahmi’s stance on respecting media rights is laughable.

They also brought up Fahmi’s previous tweet thanking whistleblowers, pointing out his hypocrisy on the matter.

Overall, most believe that sources and whistleblowers should be protected and not persecuted.

"Journalists need to respect the privacy and confidentiality of sources."



So sayeth the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists, launched by the Communications Minister on 20 Feb 2024. pic.twitter.com/h58QrhggMd — Hadi Azmi (@amerhadiazmi) August 7, 2024

A journalist's job is not to make work easy for the cops. They report based on sources for cops or relevant authorities to go investigate. Kalau journo kena serah sumber dia, who wants to talk to them? https://t.co/qYwHWU6KTo — Farah Harith (@farahharith) August 8, 2024

I don't even know what to say, honestly, as such comments from the minister not just set bad precedents, they also give law enforcement agencies scope to intimidate and harass reporters for simply trying to do our job. Like you want us to write PR pieces or do actual reporting?! — Sadho (@sadhosays) August 7, 2024

How delightful to hear fahmi pushing journalists to betray their sources! Fahmi's claim of respecting media rights is so laughable. He clearly prefers playing the authoritarian rather than defending press freedom. Spare us the double talk lah! — Jaywalker (@jaywalkertoto) August 8, 2024

Whistleblowers should be protected, not persecuted. If this is the approach, who would want to come forward with important information?



We’ll see how you react when you’re in the opposition again



Dulu ckp lain, sekarang lain. Fancy to become totalitarian eh Fahmi — ManjitSingh G.S (@ManjitSinghG5) August 8, 2024

So asking journalist to share whistleblower details on a PDRM matter to THE PDRM to protect the whistleblower. Lol — shyyurhead (@shyyurhead) August 8, 2024

What happened to Fahmi? It's like his brain is drained off anything.



Its even worse that he has a media background — Zek (@razxiko) August 7, 2024

He understands not what he does 🤷🏼‍♂️ — xGPTtweet (@xGPTtweet) August 9, 2024

Fahmi is winning the most hateful and idiotic minister for this season. Even gobind pun terkesan. — 🐼 (@pwnshell) August 8, 2024

