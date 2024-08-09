Cat Spotted Dangling Behind Pickup Truck In Penang Sparks Outrage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent image circulating on social media has captured widespread attention and sparked outrage.

The picture shows a cat hanging from the back of a moving silver Nissan Navara pickup truck in Penang.

The cat’s neck appears to be entangled in a rope tied to the vehicle, leading many social media users to accuse the driver of animal cruelty.

The driver of the pickup truck, however, has come forward to deny any malicious intent, stating that he was unaware of the cat’s predicament.

According to Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief, Superintendent Chong Boo Khim, a report was lodged at approximately 5.29pm on the same day the incident occurred.

The driver, a local man, had reportedly found the stray cat near his home in the Simpang Ampat area and decided to take it to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

Cat Was on Its Way to the Vet, Says Driver

The driver explained that the cat, which was in poor condition, was being transported to a clinic for neutering.

He claimed he was unaware that the cat, which had been placed in the back of the truck, had attempted to escape and ended up hanging from the vehicle.

The driver only realized what had happened upon arriving at the clinic, where he immediately freed the cat from the rope around its neck.

Bukan Daniel yang bawa kereta ni semasa kejadian. pic.twitter.com/hl51zC1PYV — ian (@lANZAlNAL) August 8, 2024

Case Referred to the Veterinary Department for Further Action

The police have since referred the case to the Penang Veterinary Services Department for further investigation.

Superintendent Chong also urged the public not to jump to conclusions or spread misinformation that could cause unnecessary confusion.

“The police advise the public not to manipulate viral cases that can confuse. People are advised to get information from authentic sources and not spread information that is not verified,” he said as reported by Kosmo.

He also confirmed that the complainant only became aware of the incident after arriving at the clinic and untied the rope around the cat’s neck.

The cat is now under the care of the Penang Veterinary Services Department, where it is receiving further examination and treatment.

The department has opened an investigation under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772).

If found guilty, the driver could face severe penalties, including a fine ranging from RM20,000 to RM100,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

The department also noted that the suspect’s statement has been recorded, and the vehicle involved has been temporarily seized. The investigation file will soon be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further instructions.

