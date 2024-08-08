“Drive Lah!” – Scoot’s New Singapore-Melaka Route Draws Criticisms

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Singapore budget airline Scoot announced it will be launching flights to Melaka in Malaysia, and Kertajati in Indonesia soon.

Scoot will be flying five times weekly to Melaka beginning 23 October and twice weekly to Kertajati from 28 September.

Flight to these two places can be made now via Scoot’s website, and mobile app, and progressively through other channels with all-in economy fares starting from RM233 (S$69) to Melaka and RM310 (S$92) to Kertajati, inclusive of taxes.

According to CNA, the flight from Singapore to Melaka takes approximately 55 minutes. By car, it’s about four hours give or take (some say three, maybe even two).

Spot the yellow and white plane above Melaka’s sky soon. Image: TRP File

Why fly when you can drive?

Some Malaysian netizens found the idea of having flights from Singapore to Melaka ridiculous as they are fairly near each other.

They said it’s an insult to anyone working hard to address the climate crisis and such short flights add to the carbon footprint.

They also believe flights to further areas such as Kelantan, Terengganu, and smaller airports in Borneo would have been beneficial. Even flights to islands such as Sipadan could be good.

However, a netizen pointed out that a commercial flight produced much less carbon than private jets and concluded that no one should be shamed for taking short flights to Melaka, especially if they’re too lazy to drive for hours.

Nevertheless, one man’s poison is another man’s meat. The flight from Singapore to Melaka may be short but it would benefit some people like how we have short flights to Penang.

Changi-Malacca flights are insane, unnecessary and an affront to anybody who cares about climate change. The carbon footprint of such short flights dwarfs that of even driving, and is vastly higher than taking the bus or train.



Instead of more polluting flights, fund HSR. https://t.co/ONHJJiwHdZ pic.twitter.com/beuFgYHt48 — Yui's Urban Fantasies (@whyurbanfantasy) August 7, 2024

