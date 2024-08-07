Fresh Engineers To Get Salary On Par With Singapore & Vietnam, Civil Servants Raise Up To 42.7%

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Selangor’s newly opened integrated circuit (IC) design park in Puchong is offering fresh engineering graduates a high salary to deter them from moving to Singapore and Vietnam.

Undergraduate engineers are offered salaries ranging from RM5,000 to RM6,000 while master’s degree holders can expect to earn RM7,000.

Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corp (Sidec) chief executive officer Yong Kai Ping said Malaysia and Southeast Asia lacked talent in the IC design compared to China, Taiwan, and Korea. With the high salaries, it’s hoped that Malaysia will be able to retain its skilled talents.

The new IC design park in Puchong is set to house over 400 engineers and has received 3,300 resumes spanning from junior to senior-level engineers.

According to The Edge, the park currently comprises global semiconductor tenants such as Maistorage, Skyechip, Weeroc, AppAsia ChipsBank, and SensoremTek Sdn Bhd.

Others include ecosystem partners such as BlueChip VC, ARM Holdings, Cadence Design System, Synopsys, Siemens EDA, Keysight, and Shenzhen Semiconductor Association.

They’re actively looking for skilled candidates with degrees in electrical and electronics (E&E) engineering, mechanical engineering, mechatronics, and computer sciences.

Sidec is also assisting Malaysian and international IC companies in recruiting experienced engineers with four to eight years of experience.

Civil servants’ salary raise sees percentage announcement

Meanwhile, civil servants in the “implementing group” are expected to see a 15 to 42.7% salary increase through the Public Service Remuneration System Study (SSPA) in line with the Madani policy.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said detailed information on the salary change would be available next week.

As for high-ranking civil servants such as chief secretaries and director-generals of government agencies, the increment would be modest.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wanted all civil servants to provide better services to the public in line with the salary adjustments.

He said civil servants need to maintain good practices and governance to uphold the image of the public service and the country.

The Unity Government has implemented several initiatives to take care of the welfare of civil servants, including an increase of more than 13% in salaries to be implemented from December 2024.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.