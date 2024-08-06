What On Earth Is Happening In The United Kingdom?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve been on the Internet then you would have seen all the headlines and videos of chaos coming out of the United Kingdom.

The Malaysian government even issued a travel warning for Malaysians in light of what is happening.

So what is going on over there?

How It Started

The unrest follows a tragic incident involving the fatal stabbing of three young children in Southport.

The three girls; Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, were at a dance event were killed during the knife attack while eight other kids and two adults sustained injuries.

At present, the suspect remains nameless as he is underage but will lose the privilege next week when he turns 18.

The dance event, according to the BBC, was for primary schoolkids between 6 and 10.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, has been charged with murder, but false information following his arrest ignited protests and a backlash against immigrants.

These protests have taken on a racial dimension, further exacerbating the situation.

What Sparked The Protests?

After the incident, misinformation began spreading on social media that the suspect was a Muslim immigrant.

The initial protests in Southport began with the intention of preventing a similar tragedy from occurring again.

However, the situation took a dark twist when the peaceful protests turned into violent riots.

Instead of sending support and respect towards the families affected by the tragedy, the protests have devolved into a racial dispute.

Minorities in the UK reportedly now feel unsafe and threatened due to their skin colour and beliefs.

How Bad Is It?

The misinformation regarding the suspect’s religious background made for a hateful racial riot.

Even mosques are at risk of being attacked, along with looting which brings no purpose to the protests, only chaos.

The sole cause of these riots has led to a strong form of racism towards minorities, further endangering public safety.

Public property has been immensely damaged throughout these riots, and reports have been made that policemen have been attacked with bricks during the unrest.

Malaysians currently in the affected areas need to be on high alert and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety until the situation stabilizes.

What Are The High Risk Areas?

Malaysians currently in the UK are advised to avoid certain areas, including Southport, Rotherham, Hull, Liverpool, and Manchester, where the riots have created a hazardous environment.

Advice for Malaysians in the UK

The Malaysian government urges all Malaysians in the UK to register with the High Commission of Malaysia in London. This registration will ensure they receive the latest updates on the evolving situation and any necessary assistance.

For further information and assistance, Malaysians can contact the High Commission of Malaysia in London through their official website or helpline.

