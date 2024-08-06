Stranger Things In Chocolate Drink Packet?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A concerned parent, Irene Chong, recently shared a disturbing experience on Facebook involving a chocolate milk drink pack.

Chong claims that she found an unusual, thick substance inside the packet she had prepared for her son’s school lunch.

According to her post, she noticed the drink pack was heavier than usual. Her son reportedly told her the drink didn’t taste good that day.

Upon inspection, Chong decided to pour out the drink and cut open the box before discarding it.

She allegedly discovered an unidentified thick substance inside.

Chong said she recorded video evidence of her findings and is seeking answers from the community.

She has reportedly sent a complaint to the drink’s official Facebook page.

The authenticity of this claim has not been independently verified.

We have reached out to the relevant party for comment on this alleged incident but have yet to receive a reply.

