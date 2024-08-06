Paris 2024: Norza Explains Special Guest Quota, Malaysians Not Having It

TRP
Malaysians criticized OCM president Norza Zakaria for using his special accreditation cards for his family members instead of helping athletes such as Goh Jin Wei and Lee Zii Jia.

August 6, 2024

When national badminton player Goh Jin Wei’s coach Nova Armada wasn’t able to accompany her to the Paris Olympics due to limited accreditation passes, many people were upset about it as it was an unimaginable situation.

Netizens claimed that the passes were given to all the extra guests who had nothing to do with sports and were just there for free holidays.

They saw red after a tweet claimed that Malaysia’s Chef de  Mission to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin’s relatives were sitting in the stands.

It was then clarified that the individuals were the wife and a family member of Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria at the badminton event in Paris.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Norza’s wife and son were spotted during the badminton men’s doubles playoff.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia explained the special quota

Due to the backlash, OCM clarified that top officials were given special accreditation cards which entitled them to bring guests.

These accreditation cards differ from the accreditation granted to the Malaysian contingent, including coaches and support staff.

The council said the International Olympic Committee allocated special accreditation cards to the OCM president, secretary-general, and guests.

Accreditation for these individuals is also subject to various limitations, particularly regarding access to the field of play and the athletes’ village. Above all, it doesn’t involve any government funding.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) told FMT

Norza told Malaysiakini that he was allowed to bring his guests as both OCM and the Badminton Association of Malaysia president. He added the special quota has nothing to do with the athletes.

Netizens were not pleased with the explanation given

Netizens weren’t too pleased with the explanation with some saying Norza could have better used the quota to bring coach Nova Armada to help Goh Jin Wei instead.

They also said the quota could bring Lee Zii Jia’s physiotherapist and personal sparring partner to the Olympics.

Previously, Lee sought help from Hamidin to obtain two additional accreditation cards but failed. Nevertheless, Lee’s whole team self-funded their trip to Paris to accompany him.

Some blamed Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy Adam Adli for allowing such things to happen.

The anger towards them also stemmed from the poorly designed Olympic outfits for the athletes and claims of corruption in the ministry and the related sports bodies.

