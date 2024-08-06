Paris 2024: Norza Explains Special Guest Quota, Malaysians Not Having It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When national badminton player Goh Jin Wei’s coach Nova Armada wasn’t able to accompany her to the Paris Olympics due to limited accreditation passes, many people were upset about it as it was an unimaginable situation.

Netizens claimed that the passes were given to all the extra guests who had nothing to do with sports and were just there for free holidays.

They saw red after a tweet claimed that Malaysia’s Chef de Mission to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin’s relatives were sitting in the stands.

People been saying that the dude and the lady in the picture in the tweet below are Hamidin's relative, but it's not, please check first.



It's Norza's wife and kid based on Norza's IG.



Question to @hannahyeoh & @AdamAdli, were two of the accreditation cards allocated to them? https://t.co/fO3H8PEqQV pic.twitter.com/aWaDii1JHX — FIR (@fdajesfry) August 5, 2024

It was then clarified that the individuals were the wife and a family member of Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria at the badminton event in Paris.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Norza’s wife and son were spotted during the badminton men’s doubles playoff.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia explained the special quota

Due to the backlash, OCM clarified that top officials were given special accreditation cards which entitled them to bring guests.

These accreditation cards differ from the accreditation granted to the Malaysian contingent, including coaches and support staff.

The council said the International Olympic Committee allocated special accreditation cards to the OCM president, secretary-general, and guests.

Accreditation for these individuals is also subject to various limitations, particularly regarding access to the field of play and the athletes’ village. Above all, it doesn’t involve any government funding. Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) told FMT

Norza told Malaysiakini that he was allowed to bring his guests as both OCM and the Badminton Association of Malaysia president. He added the special quota has nothing to do with the athletes.

Netizens were not pleased with the explanation given

Netizens weren’t too pleased with the explanation with some saying Norza could have better used the quota to bring coach Nova Armada to help Goh Jin Wei instead.

They also said the quota could bring Lee Zii Jia’s physiotherapist and personal sparring partner to the Olympics.

Previously, Lee sought help from Hamidin to obtain two additional accreditation cards but failed. Nevertheless, Lee’s whole team self-funded their trip to Paris to accompany him.

Also need to be highlighted, it's not just Jin Wei affected by the limited accreditation cards issue, but also Lee Zhii Jia.



For such a simple but important matter pun we sidelined the athletes and then hoping for gold?



Where's the priority?https://t.co/rKPJYuI2Lm — FIR (@fdajesfry) August 5, 2024

Some blamed Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy Adam Adli for allowing such things to happen.

The anger towards them also stemmed from the poorly designed Olympic outfits for the athletes and claims of corruption in the ministry and the related sports bodies.

No wonder the attire for Olympics looks like shit. This is how the money is spent. Could’ve been Jin Wei’s coach to be on that flight. — JACKIE LIM (@codey_lim) August 5, 2024

Damn you @hannahyeoh @AdamAdli korng terpaling sembang. Padahal sama je mcm kerajaan dulu. Anjing — Kaf Alif Ro (@_mkhrl) August 5, 2024

👀🤫 @AdamAdli saudara ku, ni mcm sama dgn UMNO punya style je? Jgn diam. Kalau tak ada kena mengena dengan athletes punya allocation takpa tak kisah pn, nk bawa nenek ke cucu pun takpa. Kalau busy minta ketua cytro korang amar,amer,joker jason ke siapa buat thread explain — Abugin.Ril (@vitocorleonee7) August 5, 2024

It's easy for them nak dapat baju atlet malaysia. apa sumbangan anak bini kat negara ? Jurulatih GJW pun tak dibawa bersama dengan alasan tak cukup peruntukan.



Tapi anak bini Norza siap dapat accreditation cards. It's easy for them to get it ? — FA (@TheRealFA17) August 5, 2024

This is what we get when there's no open voting/selection ataupun PRU utk sport association. Kebanyakan yg naik ni pun dinosor politik yg kuat menjilat utk dptkan jawatan tertinggi dlm tu. Terutamanya org Umno lah (dah berkurun lama dah amalan ni sejak sebelum dpt kat PH/UG) huhu — Jeremy Davis Loew (@takamiorange) August 5, 2024

