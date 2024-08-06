Enforcement Action Taken Against Illegal Construction Of Camerons’ Santorini-Inspired Tourist Attraction

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Twitter user has recently shared pictures of the demolition of Cameron Santorini in Cameron Highlands.

Expressed in a slight pity of what could have been a beautiful tourist attraction, Cameron Santorini cannot be saved, and here is why.

Sayangnya harini dah dirobohkan sebab Pembinaan Haram . Yang tak pergi lagi boleh cancel 😂 https://t.co/1ZlTVWklNd pic.twitter.com/HoChsXZU4W — Zalea ౨ৎ (@zalyazahari) August 5, 2024

The Cameron Highlands District Council (MDCH) shared on their official Facebook site as they take action against the illegal construction of the Cameron Santorini Tourism Center.

The operation was held on 5 August, led by MDCH President Azmil Hadid Maznan, from 9 to 11.30am.

The operation involved several district departments and agencies, including the Cameron Highlands District and Land Office (PDTCH), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Pahang State Enforcement Unit (UPNP), Cameron Highlands District Public Works Department (JKR), and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

According to the statement, the construction was found to be in violation of Section 70 (1) of the Street, Drainage, and Building Act 1974, which prohibits building without proper approval. This action ensures that all construction in the area follows the necessary rules and regulations to maintain safety and order.

Azmil Hadid highlighted the importance of following the correct procedures for any building projects.

“We hope this action reminds everyone that following the law is crucial. The safety of our community and environment is our top priority,” he stated.

The success of this operation is due to the cooperation between MDCH and the other involved agencies.

As Cameron Highlands continues to grow, the council is committed to ensuring that all construction activities meet legal standards and contribute positively to the area.

Some Twitter users humorously shared their disappointment about the news. They remarked that it wasn’t a big loss since the tickets were quite pricey anyway.

Kan. Baik pergi makan nasi lemak Opah Strawberi je 😂 — Zalea ౨ৎ (@zalyazahari) August 5, 2024

Another tweet praised the authorities for taking action against the law violation, hoping that such incidents can be avoided in the future.

This enforcement action is meant to serve as a warning to others, showing that strict adherence to building regulations is necessary.

MDCH is dedicated to protecting the interests of Cameron Highlands and its residents by promoting lawful and sustainable development practices.

For more information on local regulations and compliance requirements, stakeholders are encouraged to contact MDCH or visit their official website.

