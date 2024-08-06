7 Notable Malaysians Who Put A Smile On Everyone’s Faces

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Previously, in conjunction with National Day celebrations, we highlighted Malaysians who have gone far in their careers and their dedication to helping others.

This list highlights notable, everyday people who went the extra mile to put a smile on other people’s faces and brighten their lives.

1. The guy who fulfilled a child’s dream car moment

Image: @mikaelhidayat/TikTok Pic taken by the young boy

A young boy spotted his favourite car – a Lamborghini Aventador – at Taman Melati and excitedly snapped a photo despite the heavy rain. His mum posted on Facebook asking for help identifying the car owner as her son is a fan of Lamborghini.

Little did they know, Mikael Hidayat knew the car owner because they were friends. He helped set up the meeting and the boy, the youngest in the family, and his siblings got a ride in the sports car to their delight.

The kids waved goodbye from their car when it was time to go home. Mikael said his friend was close to tears after the family left after hearing the family’s story.

This cute and touching meet-up reminded many that a simple act of kindness can mean a lot to others.

2. The bus driver who helped a passenger in a wheelchair

Image: TRP File

A Rapid Penang bus driver known as Surendran was praised for helping a disabled (OKU) passenger in a wheelchair cross the street.

The passenger boarded the bus from Times Square and was on the way to the hospital. When the bus reached the man’s stop, Surendran approached him and helped him get down from the bus using the ramp.

Surendran continued to help by pushing the passenger across the road before returning to the bus.

Many people appreciated his thoughtfulness and kindness. They also praised his professionalism in ensuring each passenger remains safe and secure.

3. The guy who planted lime trees for his neighbour

Image: TRP File

While there are many online trolls spouting hateful and racist speech, this incident proved that there are still good people out there.

TikTok user @fitramlan shared a meaningful story about her Chinese neighbour who planted lime trees in front of his house knowing that Malay families often use it to cook sambal dishes. He has allegedly planted lime trees three times for the Malay family.

The neighbour also helped to tend the lime tree and vegetable plants in the backyard when they’re away. In addition, he also gives them fish and durian fruits when it’s in season.

Based on the video, their interactions showed the close bond they had despite their different backgrounds.

4. The big brother’s advice to his younger sibling

Image: TRP File

Adwin Moorthy prepared an agreement packed with advice for his younger brother who was about to start his first day in Form 1.

The agreement included advice such as promising to pass all exams, not skipping school, not smoking or vaping, not drinking alcohol, not cursing, and respecting teachers.

Most important of all, he advised his younger sibling not to fall in love (yet). This was all an older brother’s attempt to make sure his younger sibling starts school with the right mindset.

The touching agreement seemed to work because his younger brother tremendously enjoyed school on the first day.

Many loved how Adwin handled his sibling’s transition phase into teenagehood lovingly and wanted to do the same for their own family.

5. The woman who started a mini library at the playground

Image: TRP File

Not everyone can access a library due to distance and transport issues. Fortunately for the children in Aqilah’s neighbourhood, she started a mini library at the playground.

She set up her mini library on a wagon and it was a hit with the children in the neighbourhood.

She also conducted read-aloud sessions for interested young readers to keep things interesting and engaging.

The National Library recognized her efforts and encouraged her to continue her mini library on a wagon to foster enjoyable reading habits in children.

6. The man who prepared a feast for stray dogs

Image: TRP File

Lately, there has been news of stray animals getting poisoned. It’s undeniable that Malaysia still has a long way to go in regards to managing the stray animal population.

Fortunately, there are also many Malaysians with big hearts. Datuk Maran Archunan was caught on video preparing a delicious feast for stray dogs on banana leaves.

Maran prepared a big pot of rice with chicken pieces and spread the rice evenly on three banana leaves for the dogs. Some joked the dogs get to have an Indian-style meal called thali.

Many people were touched by Maran’s kind heart after seeing the stray dogs gobble up the meal hurriedly like they were starving.

Maran’s act of kindness reminds us all that it’s important to be kind to animals.

7. The family who serves RM2 meals to thousands

Image: @nathanbatuofficial/TikTok Image: @nathanbatuofficial/TikTok

Richard So, 64, and his relatives run the V Fortune Land Vegetarian Café in Taman Kok Lian, Jalan Ipoh. They serve RM2 vegetarian meals to nearly a thousand people daily. This ensures the poor community and whoever is tight with money does not go hungry.

The family decided to keep meals priced low out of a desire to give back to the community. To keep costs down, they serve seasonal vegetables when prices soar.

Their hearts of gold don’t stop there. Every morning at 10am, So distributes free meal boxes and let each person take two boxes.

