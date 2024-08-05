Malaysia Issues Travel Advisory To Those Flying To UK In Light Of Protests

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In light of the protests in London, Wisma Putra has issued an urgent travel advisory to Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom.

Malaysians are advised to stay away from protest areas and reminded to stay vigilant. They’re also advised to follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities.

Malaysians who have not registered with the High Commission of Malaysia in London are strongly encouraged to do so immediately to ensure they receive timely information and assistance.

Those requiring consular assistance can contact the High Commission with the details provided below.

PRESS RELEASE: URGENT – NOTICE TO MALAYSIANS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM pic.twitter.com/DnuI7GczsD — Wisma Putra (@MalaysiaMFA) August 4, 2024

Wisma Putra, through the High Commission of Malaysia in London, is closely monitoring the series of protests taking place in several areas of the United Kingdom.

What happened to spark the riots in the UK?

On 29 July 2024, three young girls were stabbed and killed while attending a dance event in Southport. Eight more children were seriously injured with two adults left in critical condition.

Rumours swirled that the suspect was an immigrant and a Muslim. It sparked a protest by anti-immigration and anti-Muslim demonstrators. The protest devolved into violence, arson, and looting with some saying it fits the criteria of terrorism in the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000.

Due to the violence, it was later made known that the suspect was 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana who was British-born and a Christian. The information didn’t stop the attacks and violence.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the far right for the wave of violence spreading in some cities.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.