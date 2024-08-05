Against The Tide: Zy Lee Kher’s Unyielding Spirit In Para Swimming Amidst Selection Controversy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Zy Lee Kher’s journey in para swimming is not just a tale of personal triumph over adversity, but also a spotlight on the complexities and controversies surrounding Paralympic athlete selection in Malaysia.

Despite the uncertainty on whether or not he will be heading to Paris for the Paralympics Games, Zy remains committed to his training.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Zy said: “I will keep training and swimming for as long as I can, for my country, Malaysia.”

It is evident that Zy’s spirit remains unbroken.

He said he will continue to train diligently, embodying the never-give-up attitude instilled in him by his father, Walter Lee.

Right now, I am still training hard. I am on a programme that the government has sent me for in preparation for the Paralympic Games, although most likely I will not be heading to Paris. I will finish what I started. Zy Lee Kher, Paraswimmer

Zy remarked that over the past five years of competing around the world, he wore the Jalur Gemilang with honour and that he was proud of his achievements.

“I believe my achievements can be seen through my competition participation track record and in some events, I am among the top 10 in the world,” Zy said.

He said that it was amazing that Malaysia had three paraswimmers who qualified to go to the Paris Paralympic Games 2024.

Believing he had earned a spot on the national contingent, Zy also believed that all three of them who qualified should go to Paris.

I was shocked and really disappointed when I heard that I would not be going. Zy Lee Kher, Paraswimmer

In the post, Zy acknowledged what his father had done for him saying Lee did what a parent would do and that was to fight hard for his child in looking for answers and the truth.

“In this, comparisons on performances between swimmers were made, in trying to make sense of what led to a decision that felt so unfair. For anyone in sports, going to the Olympics or the Paralympics is the ultimate dream,” he said.

Zy stressed that they never meant to hurt anyone, especially his teammates in their pursuit of the truth and fairplay.

“But if it did, I am sorry,” he added.

As a sportsman, I believe in fairness. There must be fairness in every aspect of sports, so that all the blood, sweat and tears and the thousands of training hours, is meaningful. No other para athlete should go through my experience. There must be answers that we can understand, for the future of all para swimmers. Zy Lee Kher, Paraswimmer

His story has resonated with many, inspiring support from fans and fellow athletes alike.

Supporters like Albert Yeap Jin Teik, Wee Kun Fong, replied to Zy’s post, praising his fighting spirit and pledging their continued support.

Their messages underscore the impact Zy has had on the para swimming community and beyond.

Zy’s Journey

Born without three limbs, 17-year-old Zy has defied expectations, becoming a formidable presence in international para swimming competitions.

Picture: Zy Kher/Facebook

Over the past five years, Zy has proudly represented Malaysia, consistently placing among the top swimmers globally in various events.

His achievements include six international medals, with two bronze medals at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Zy’s dedication to the sport is evident in his rigorous training regimen and his qualification for three events in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

However, Zy’s path to the Paralympics hit an unexpected hurdle when it was announced that his alleged slot was given to Imaan Aiman Redzuan, a swimmer ranked lower in a different category.

This decision sparked a heated debate about fairness and transparency in para sports selection processes.

Zy’s father, an executive member at the Malaysian Para Swimming Association (Prepma), has been vocal in challenging the selection process.

He questioned the methodology used to evaluate athletes’ medal-winning potential, arguing that calculations should be based on rankings rather than timing, as per International Paralympic Committee (IPC) guidelines.

The Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) and Prepma defended their decision, stating that the selection was based on the athletes’ ability to win medals for the country.

They clarified that Zy’s application for a bipartite slot was unsuccessful, and their probability calculations showed higher scores for other athletes.

This controversy has shed light on the complexities of Paralympic athlete selection, with questions raised about the transparency of the process and the interpretation of IPC guidelines.

It has also highlighted the emotional toll on athletes who dedicate years to their sport, only to face disappointment in crucial moments.

For Zy, fairness in sports is paramount. He believes that the countless hours of training and sacrifice should be recognised and rewarded fairly.

Picture: Walter Lee/Facebook

As the controversy unfolds, Zy’s journey serves as a powerful reminder of the challenges faced by para-athletes, not just in competition but also in navigating the complex world of sports politics.

Through it all, Zy remains a testament to the extraordinary heights one can reach when refusing to give up, reminding us of the transformative power of perseverance in the face of adversity.

