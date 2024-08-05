7 Notable Malaysians Who Make Malaysia A Better Place

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As we celebrate Malaysia’s independence, we highlight some notable Malaysians who have gone far in their careers or are dedicated to helping others. They are the everyday heroes who may not make the headlines as much as other public figures but their impact is lasting.

1. Chan Ming Youn

Image: Berita Tentera Darat Malaysia/FB

25-year-old second lieutenant Chan Ming Youn is the only Malaysian Chinese to earn the coveted Green Beret after completing the arduous 12-week commando training course.

Despite having no military background, the accounting graduate from Kuala Lumpur joined the Territorial Army Regiment (Askar Wataniah) and learned about the commando training known as the Special Operations Group (GGK) Green Beret. He decided to join the training because he saw it as an opportunity to challenge himself.

2. Nur Rafidah Man

Image: @nur_rafidah_man/TikTok

Nur Rafidah Man, 26, is an Orang Asli entrepreneur from the Jahut tribe in Pahang. In 2023, she gathered the courage to start her business after attending a multimedia and digital business workshop at a school in Temerloh. She began selling products derived from forest resources such as kacip Fatimah, tongkat ali, and honey on TikTok.

As her popularity grew, many recognised her by her moniker Jungle Girl. Her thriving business allowed her to save enough funds to build her dream home. Aside from running her business on TikTok, she shares snapshots of her life and showcases some unique Orang Asli traditions.

3. Kamal Darwin

Image: @DarwinKamal/X Image: @DarwinKamal/X

Kamal Darwin got a brief limelight after it was revealed that he used his RM2,000 bonus to renovate a classroom at Sekolah Kebangsaan LKTP Air Tawar Empat in Kota Tinggi, Johor. He replaced the old furniture and brightened the classroom with a fresh coat of paint. He also created a special corner of the class for students and teachers to relax. The entire process took him a week with help from parents, teachers, cleaning staff, school administrators and the parent-teacher association (PIBG).

4. Dr Wan Faridah Akmal Jusoh

Image: Wan Faridah Akmal Jusoh/TED Image: Wan Faridah Akmal Jusoh/TED

Dr Wan Faridah Akmal Jusoh is one of the only firefly taxonomists in the world and has been researching the bugs for over 17 years. She was invited to speak about her life’s work at TEDWomen 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Hailing from Terengganu, she first fell in love with the fireflies (kelip-kelip) after taking a boat ride into a mangrove forest near her home one night.

Her passion led her to discover a new firefly species in Singapore named the Luciola singapura, the first firefly species to be found in over a hundred years. Her talk titled “The Luminous Mystery of Fireflies” was uploaded by TED in conjunction with International Day for Biodiversity on 22 May.

She’s on a mission to save the firefly population as the numbers are dwindling fast. She hoped her TED Talk would increase awareness about the world of fireflies and inspire others to learn about the insects and support her mission.

5. Viknesvary Piccchaiyah

Image: Viknesvary Picchaiayya/FB Image: Viknesvary Picchaiayya/FB

Viknesvary Piccchaiyah is noted for her efforts and dedication in championing education and welfare for underprivileged B40 students in Jasin, Melaka. Through her foundation VK Education Foundation, she provides free education and nutritious food to B40 Indian students. She started her mission in 2022 with just 28 students.

The foundation now serves 110 students with in-person education and 70 more SPM students via online classes with help from six other teachers. Viknesvary doesn’t have financial aid from the government and pays her teachers, transportation, and food out of her pocket. She was awarded the Amutha Surabi Teacher Award from the Melaka Tamil School Association for her unwavering commitment to help poor students.

6. Tengku Mohammad Ali Mansor

Image: YouTube/AFP News Agency

Affectionately known as Pok Ku or Tokki, 75-year-old Tengku Mohammad Ali Mansor diligently picked up trash, especially glass bottles, along his hometown beach in Kuala Terengganu since 2005. In his quest to clean up Malaysia’s beaches, he developed a special hobby of turning washed up glass bottles into beautiful art displays.

Over the years, he amassed a huge glass collection which include bottles, vials, jars, and mugs. This led him to open an art gallery aptly named Rumah Botol (Bottle House) in Kampung Penarik. He believes the world belongs to us so we should all care for it.

7. Arjun Gananathan

Arjun Gananathan, 28, is a Doctor of Law candidate at Harvard Law School in the United States. He won the 2024 Ralph D. Gants Access to Justice Award which recognises students dedicated to improving access to justice and equity.

One of his best memories was in-court for clients of the Criminal Justice Institute (CJI), a criminal defence clinic representing poor or indigent clients in Massachusetts. Once, he was asked last minute to defend a juvenile client just 48 hours before he was supposed to sit for a final exam and successfully got the client released from custody pending trial.

Harvard Law Today praised Arjun for his thoughtful and emphatic leadership in the Youth Advocacy and Policy Lab and the CJI, citing he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to examine and interrogate the criminal and the carceral system through a lens of racial equity. He also showed compassion and dedication while advocating for each client.

