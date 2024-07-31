[Watch] Woman Risks Life Just For A Picture In Front Of KLCC

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The KLCC Petronas Twin Towers is one of the hottest tourist spots in Malaysia.

The place is often crowded with people, not only locals but also tourists.

It is among the most popular Insta-worthy spots which means many will try their best to get the angle they desire.

A video was shared by @nadzmio on his TikTok account of a woman trying to take a picture in front of the KLCC building.

From the video, it looks like the incident took place at night and it is undeniable that the twin towers look beautiful with all the lights on.

Nevertheless, risking safety for a picture is absurd yet that is what happened in the incident.

In the video, the woman stepped onto the road, going to the middle to pose for a photo.

Although the traffic light was red at the time, it was still dangerous.

Nadzmio was shocked to witness the incident unfolding in front of his eyes and said that this was the first time he had ever seen something like this.

“Okay that was the first time I saw that,” he said in the video.

Reactions

Just like how he was shocked, others were too.

One of them asked if the woman was serious about her action while another said it was crazy.

Another shared that they encountered the same situation before and almost hit the person posing for a photo.

Meanwhile, someone pointed out that some people do not mind risking their lives just for some social media likes.

