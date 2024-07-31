PMO Demands Meta To Explain Removal Of Anwar Ibrahim’s Instagram Post

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Media and Strategic Communications of the Prime Minister’s Office has called out Meta on Twitter for taking down an Instagram post made under the prime minister’s official account.

Based on the screenshots, the post referred to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim meeting the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Doha, Qatar last May.

The explanation from Meta was the post shared contained “symbols, praise or support of people and organisations that we define as dangerous, or followed them.”

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) claimed that the removal showed Meta’s discrimination towards the situation in Palestine and the country’s leaders.

PMO demanded an explanation and apology from Meta regarding this issue.

On a side note, this situation arose a few days after the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced the decision to have all social media and internet messaging services apply for a Class License for Application Service Providers under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 starting 1 August 2024.

The regulation will affect platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, TikTok, and more. The move was met with criticisms, with people saying it infringes on the freedom of speech for the people and media.

The license is to ensure all social media and internet messaging services comply with Malaysian laws and combat the rise of cybercrime offences such as cyberbullying, scams, and sexual crimes against children.

The MCMC emphasised that failure to obtain a Class Licence after the effective date would constitute an offence, with appropriate legal action possible under the Act.

The regulation will be enforced on 1 January 2025.

Former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was also recently assassinated in his residence in Tehran, Iran. No one claimed responsibility for the act yet while Al Jazeera reported that Israel is conducting a situational assessment.

Meanwhile, JAKIM and JAWI mosques will conduct a funeral prayer (solat jenazah ghaib) for the late Hamas leader.

Wisma Putra has issued a statement condemning the killing of Ismail Haniyeh.

PRESS RELEASE: MALAYSIA STRONGLY CONDEMNS THE ASSASSINATION OF ISMAIL HANIYEH pic.twitter.com/WKWwFNmdra — Wisma Putra (@MalaysiaMFA) July 31, 2024

