Malaysian Actor On Everest Journey Responds To Criticism Of Patting Guide Dogs

Local actor Muhammad Amir Sabaruddin, better known as Ben Amir, recently faced criticism from social media users after sharing a photo of himself hugging a dog.

Ben, known for his roles in the movie “Rebel” and the series “Bawah Payung Awan” is currently on a journey to the Everest Base Camp (EBC) in Nepal.

He has been documenting his expedition on his social media accounts, sharing updates since last week.

Accompanied by guide dogs during his climb, Ben posted a series of photos over the weekend, including one where he is seen patting one of the guide dogs.

This image sparked backlash from some followers who felt that touching a dog, considered haram in Islam, was inappropriate and could lead to slander.

Ben has since disabled the comment option on his post and previous comments have been removed.

In response to the criticism, Ben explained that the dog had been looking after him throughout his journey to the EBC.

“This dog takes care and helps make sure the route is safe for us. There are snow leopards here, you know? I appreciate him for keeping us safe, but you [netizens] are busy criticizing as if you have no brains,” he said in an Instagram Story, as reported by Kosmo.

He further clarified that the dog had been protecting him from the dangers of snow leopards during the climb.

“For those unfamiliar with snow leopards, if you encounter one, I wish you a safe journey to another world,” he remarked sarcastically.

“This dog has been with us from the very beginning, protecting us and ensuring every path is safe from predators,” he added.

Ben, who is currently on a solo adventure to EBC, made it clear that those who dislike dogs are not likely to be his friends.

