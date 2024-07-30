Father Of 12YO Spotted Driving In Puchong Gives Statement To Cops

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young teen was caught on camera driving a Perodua Viva dangerously in a neighbourhood.

A woman believed to be a resident in the area asked the boy to stop the car and found two younger children standing on the passenger side.

Upon questioning the boy’s age, the boy kept saying “Tingkatan 1” (Form 1) and seemed unwilling to divulge his age.

JNA 9287



Anok siapa lah nih?



Adik2 dia degil, dia kata.



Jumpa ayah dia lah, bila org admonish about driving dangerously at his age.



Besar esok jadi geng2 DMA Islamm pic.twitter.com/fgIPTzHMr8 — CatsForPalestine (@KlutzyKucing) July 29, 2024

After the woman pressed for an answer, the boy claimed he was 14 years old. He also blamed his siblings for being stubborn when the woman asked why he allowed them in the car.

The woman told him he should have asked his siblings to get out of the car. In response, the boy confidently said to talk to his father.

The woman then explained to the boy that she was reporting this incident to the police because it wasn’t his first time driving dangerously and illegally in the neighbourhood. She added that he might injure the other children in the neighbourhood one day.

Netizens said the police should be notified so they can charge the parents for letting an underage child handle a motor vehicle on the road.

They also believe the boy is younger than he claimed to be. They also think he may not be afraid of getting reprimanded by his parents.

Nevertheless, they hoped the police could take swift action.

Report polis..report ibu bapa sekali sebb cuai benarkan anak bawah umur memandu di jalan raya..weii kalau kt luar negara ni silap2 anak kena angkut jabatan kebajikan, ibu bapa plak kena lalui penilaian semula sama ada layak tak nak jaga anak..ngeri plak bila bayangkan — resitYGterbuang (@kkkcaz) July 29, 2024

Budak tu tak nampak macam form 1. He sounded over confident or just rude? Dah la bawak adik2 sekali macam tu. @PDRMsia tolong la ambik tindakkan dkt parents. — Obs-Cure (@NT1871) July 29, 2024

Bapak dia bekap besar ni. kalau dia ckp "jumpa bapak sayalah" maksudnya budak ni langsung xtakut mak ayah dia sbb tu bwa kereta mcm ni. Aku umur 25 pon makcik aku menjerit ketakutan aku bawak kereta awal2 sbb tk yakin, ni kan budak umur 14tahun. — Muhammad Adham (@reefear_ajang) July 29, 2024

Boy’s father meets with cops

According to Harian Metro, the boy is revealed to be 12 years old and the incident took place in Taman Putra Impiana, Puchong around 8pm last Sunday.

Investigations revealed that the boy took his younger siblings, aged six and four, on a joyride around the neighbourhood.

Their 53-year-old father gave his statement at the Sepang traffic police station around 11.30pm last night.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Sepang police station.

READ MORE: 11YO Klang Boy Arrested For Driving Dad’s Proton Saga Alone

READ MORE: 2 Negeri Sembilan Schoolboys Went Viral For Parking Lorry & Driving Car Around Kampung

READ MORE: [Watch] Brothers Aged Six And Three Take Vios Out For A Drive, Get Into Accident In Langkawi

READ MORE: Parents Surrendered Themselves To Cops After Their 10YO Son Drove Red Kancil To School

READ MORE: Man Fined For Teaching A 13YO Boy To Drive In Johor

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.