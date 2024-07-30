TRP
Father Of 12YO Spotted Driving In Puchong Gives Statement To Cops
Father Of 12YO Spotted Driving In Puchong Gives Statement To Cops

The boy was caught on camera driving a Perodua Viva dangerously with two younger siblings standing on the passenger side.

July 30, 2024

A young teen was caught on camera driving a Perodua Viva dangerously in a neighbourhood.

A woman believed to be a resident in the area asked the boy to stop the car and found two younger children standing on the passenger side.

Upon questioning the boy’s age, the boy kept saying “Tingkatan 1” (Form 1) and seemed unwilling to divulge his age.

After the woman pressed for an answer, the boy claimed he was 14 years old. He also blamed his siblings for being stubborn when the woman asked why he allowed them in the car.

The woman told him he should have asked his siblings to get out of the car. In response, the boy confidently said to talk to his father.

The woman then explained to the boy that she was reporting this incident to the police because it wasn’t his first time driving dangerously and illegally in the neighbourhood. She added that he might injure the other children in the neighbourhood one day.

Netizens said the police should be notified so they can charge the parents for letting an underage child handle a motor vehicle on the road.

They also believe the boy is younger than he claimed to be. They also think he may not be afraid of getting reprimanded by his parents.

Nevertheless, they hoped the police could take swift action.

Boy’s father meets with cops

According to Harian Metro, the boy is revealed to be 12 years old and the incident took place in Taman Putra Impiana, Puchong around 8pm last Sunday.

Investigations revealed that the boy took his younger siblings, aged six and four, on a joyride around the neighbourhood.

Their 53-year-old father gave his statement at the Sepang traffic police station around 11.30pm last night.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Sepang police station.

