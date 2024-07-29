Will Licensing Social Media Platforms Solve Anything? Malaysians Are Divided

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent announcement by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on licenses for social media platforms has stirred considerable debate across the nation.

Starting in 2025, social media platforms and Internet messaging services will be required to apply for licenses.

All social media and internet messaging services such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, TikTok etc. with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must apply for a Class Licence for Application Service Providers under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The enforcement of this regulation will begin on 1 January 2025.

Failure to obtain this licence will result in a shut down.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this closure action would be within the power of MCMC, according to Berita Harian.

KENYATAAN MEDIA



KERANGKA KAWAL SELIA BAHARU DEMI INTERNET LEBIH SELAMAT UNTUK KANAK-KANAK DAN KELUARGA#MCMC pic.twitter.com/s5MN7U89fa — MCMC (@MCMC_RASMI) July 27, 2024

Reactions from various public figures and netizens have been swift and varied.

Government’s Stance and Initiatives

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms), detailed the government’s efforts to address online safety issues in a comprehensive statement.

Kenyataan Media YB Dato’ Sri Azalina Othman Said, Menteri di Jabatan Perdana Menteri (Undang-Undang dan Reformasi Institusi) berhubung Usaha-Usaha ke arah menangani isu-isu keselamatan dalam talian 28 Julai 2024 untuk liputan hari Isnin, 29 Julai 2024. [Admin] pic.twitter.com/KcXJeH7edI — Azalina Othman Said (@AzalinaOthmanS) July 28, 2024

This involves a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Communications, MCMC and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

A significant step in these efforts is the forthcoming International Legal Conference on Online Harms 2024, set for 5-6 September.

This conference will feature discussions by experts like Frances Haugen and Dr Taylor Owen on critical issues such as child online safety, cybercrime, and artificial intelligence.

The government is proposing new legislation that includes a “kill switch” provision for enhanced digital safety.

This law will place responsibilities on social media platforms and Internet service providers to combat online crimes such as scams and cyberbullying.

Amendments to the Penal Code are also under review to clearly classify and define cyberbullying offenses, ensuring their effective enforcement.

To gather public input, a social safety survey will be conducted in partnership with Universiti Sains Malaysia.

This survey aims to ensure that new laws are comprehensive, relevant, and protect all segments of society.

The Government is committed to continuous efforts, working with stakeholders to ensure the effective enforcement of these laws, ultimately aiming to safeguard the rights and welfare of all Malaysians.

Reactions from Public Figures

Former PKR parliamentarian N. Surendran strongly criticized the licensing requirement.

I’m surprised by this comment from an MP fr a reformist bloc. He’s missing d difference between licensing & regulation. There’s no need to impose licencing to eliminate harmful content. You can legislate regulations binding socmed platforms, as many democratic countries have done pic.twitter.com/og6Yjld6GI — N.Surendran (@nsurendrann) July 28, 2024

He expressed concerns that it could stifle free speech and give the government undue power to shut down political criticism.

He suggested that instead of licensing, Malaysia should follow the examples of countries like the UK and Australia, which have implemented regulations to enhance online safety without imposing licensing regimes.

This will b the death warrant of free speech. Gives power to this Govt to force sites to shut down all political criticism. Why licensing? Why not introduce regulations for online safety like UK, Aust, EU have done. Even authoritarian S’pore doesn’t have a licensing regime! pic.twitter.com/fX9EOnowjX — N.Surendran (@nsurendrann) July 28, 2024

Eric Paulsen, a former representative to the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, echoed Surendran’s sentiments.

He argued that the move could be detrimental to freedom of speech and expression in Malaysia.

Of coz, the govt has a legitimate duty to address criminality in cyberspace – scams, incitement to violence/ threats & other genuinely harmful contents. But for freedom of speech to be meaningful, it must protect criticisms of all sorts against the govt & political elites. — Eric Paulsen (@EricPaulsen101) July 28, 2024

Paulsen acknowledged the need to address cybercrimes but stressed the importance of transparency, independence, and oversight to prevent abuse of power.

"She explained that this is not a regulation unique to Malaysia, as similar policies are practised in other countries, including Singapore and the UK."



This is not true. There's no licensing requirement in Spore & UK. The press should fact check, not just accept govt narratives https://t.co/qfIq8pIl4J — Eric Paulsen (@EricPaulsen101) July 29, 2024

He also refuted claims that similar policies exist in countries like Singapore and the UK, urging the press to fact-check government narratives.

What the people has to say

The public reaction has been mixed. Some netizens welcomed the announcement, believing that licensing would bring more accountability to platforms and help prevent cybercrimes.

SAH! MCMC lesenkan platform media sosial. Pengguna tak perlu apply lesen.



Ya, memang patut pun. Sekarang ni, perompak semua menyorok di belakang media sosial.



Duit orang tua kita kena curi melalui scam, tapi tak boleh nak tangkap sebab penyedia media platform tak bagi… pic.twitter.com/gJAAuxnGYN — Roman Akramovich (@SyedAkramin) July 27, 2024

Others, however, were skeptical, pointing out past inefficiencies of authorities in handling cybercrimes and questioning the feasibility and seriousness of the new measures.

Apa guna ada MCMC tapi bila report dapat reply: can’t do anything, tweet has been deleted.



MCMC hanyalah untuk melindugi orang atasan je. https://t.co/nRd4Kbp8dd — 🌈Daibakusasshin Dynamight 🌈 (@kakkumei) July 28, 2024

Some reacted with skepticism and humor. Many dismissed the announcement, not taking it as seriously as intended.

12% discount! That looks like a good value for that watch. — Abu Izza Official (@BenAdamicExcp) July 28, 2024

This reaction may be attributed to previous similar announcements that did not materialize due to various reasons.

Is Licensing a Valid Move?

While the government’s motives to protect citizens from cybercrimes are understandable, whether the approach of licensing social media platforms is a good solution remains to be seen.

Many believe that there are more effective ways to tackle cybercrimes without imposing financial burdens on social platforms.

Critics argue for the implementation of regulations that are both effective and less restrictive.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the government will address these concerns and whether alternative solutions will be proposed to ensure online safety without compromising freedom of speech and expression.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.