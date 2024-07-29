TRP
Paris 2024: Malaysian Athletes Gunning For Gold, Two Crash Out
Malaysia’s gold bonus is ranked 4th highest among competing countries at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

by
July 29, 2024
Pic Credit: Olympic Malaysia/ Twitter

Did you know Malaysia’s Olympic gold medal bonus is ranked 4th highest?

At a whopping RM991,379 for an athlete who brings home a gold medal, a list compiled by Forbes puts Malaysia after Hong Kong, Israel and Serbia.

With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in full swing, 26 Malaysian athletes are competing in events like Badminton, Cycling Track, Athletics, Swimming, Archery, Sailing, Golf, Weightlifting, Diving, and Shooting.

These are talented athletes who have trained and shed their blood and sweat in preparing for the Games.

Badminton Triumphs

Malaysian shuttlers are off to a good start. Women’s pair, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah triumphed over Japan’s two-time world champions, Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, winning 18-21, 21-15, 21-16.

This crucial victory marks their first win in the competitive Group A and keeps their knockout stage hopes alive after an initial loss to Qing Chen and Yi Fan.

Adding to the success, men’s pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, along with mixed doubles team Cheng Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, secured early quarterfinal spots, each with a group match to spare.

In men’s singles, Lee Zii Jia triumphed in his Group G opener, defeating Sri Lanka’s Viren Nettasinghe 21-14, 21-12.

Swimming Setbacks

In swimming, 18-year-old Tan Rouxin’s journey concluded in the women’s 100m breaststroke heats.

Although she finished first in Heat 1 with a time of 1:12.50, it was not enough to advance to the semi-finals, ranking 33rd out of 37.

Similarly, Khiew Hoe Yean finished 27th in the men’s 400m freestyle heats and is out of the competition.

Archery Challenge

The women’s recurve archery team, featuring Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi, Syaqiera Mashayikh, and Nurul Azreena Mohd Fazil, was eliminated in the 1/8 round after a 3-5 loss to Indonesia.

Ariana, who celebrated her 19th birthday with her family, expressed satisfaction with her improved performance.

“My whole family (parents, older sister, younger brother and younger sister) came here to support me. I managed to celebrate my birthday with a cake and had a meal with my family here.

“I hope this can boost my confidence for the individual event later. Even today, I performed better compared to the individual round the other day,” she said as reported by Bernama.

The team will now focus on individual events, with matches starting on Tuesday.

Coach Lee Jae Hyung noted the need for further improvements despite better performance.

Next, Syaqiera faces Alexandra Mirca from Moldova, while Ariana and Nurul will compete against Italy’s Chiara Rebagliati and Turkey’s Elif Berra Gokkır.

Shooting Exit

National shooter Johnathan Wong lost in the qualifying round of the men’s 10-metre air pistol event.

With the top 8 advancing, Wong who finished 26th is out of the running.

TRP

