Viknesvary Piccchaiyah: A Beacon Of Hope For Underprivileged Students In Jasin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the heart of Jasin, Melaka, Viknesvary Piccchaiyah stands as a testament to the power of dedication and compassion.

Recognizing the struggles faced by underprivileged B40 Indian students, she founded the VK Education Foundation in 2022.

Starting with just 28 students, her mission was clear: to provide free education and food to those in need.

Her unwavering commitment has since expanded the foundation’s reach to 110 students receiving in-person education, and an additional 70 SPM students participating in online classes.

Educational Aid

Viknesvary’s foundation is built on the principle that education is a fundamental right.

Employing six dedicated teachers, the VK Education Foundation ensures that quality education is accessible to all its students. However, Viknesvary’s support extends beyond academics.

Understanding the importance of holistic development, she provides nutritious meals daily and offers free transportation.

These efforts eliminate significant barriers that often prevent students from attending school regularly.

Selfless Dedication Throughout Financial Challenges

What sets Viknesvary apart is her selflessness. Despite the lack of government funding, she continues to finance all the foundation’s needs out of her own pocket, with additional help from friends and family.

Every expense, from teachers’ salaries to transportation and food, is covered by her and her close supporters.

Despite this generosity, the foundation still faces financial challenges, underscoring the need for broader community support.

Honourable Acheivements

Viknesvary’s remarkable contributions have not gone unnoticed.

In recognition of her tireless efforts and positive impact on the community, she was awarded the Amutha Surabi Teacher Award by the Melaka Tamil School Association.

This accolade highlights her exceptional dedication to improving the lives of underprivileged students. Viknesvary’s dedication is truly inspiring.

She embodies the spirit of giving and has significantly improved the lives of many young individuals in our community.

A Call For Support

As the VK Education Foundation continues to grow, so does the need for support.

Viknesvary’s work is a powerful reminder of the difference one person can make.

Those who wish to contribute to this noble cause can reach out to the foundation directly.

Inspiring A Brighter Future

Viknesvary’s tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of underprivileged students are commendable.

Through her VK Education Foundation, she continues to inspire and make a difference, proving that education and compassion can indeed change lives.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.