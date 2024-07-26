No More Fire, Kelana Jaya LRT Line Back To Normal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Kelana Jaya LRT line’s train frequency is back to normal after efforts to put out a fire at the Kelana Jaya station’s track concluded at 3.30pm today (26 July).

The alternative train service has been terminated and commuters can resume their travels as usual.

Rapid KL apologised for the inconvenience and thanked passengers for their patience. No reason was given for the cause of the fire at the time of writing.

P.S: It’s Rapid KL’s 20th anniversary today. Rapid KL made a Reel to announce the fact.

It’s not the first time our trains are “hot” like Malaysia’s weather

Last year, the KL monorail coach guide tyre caught fire as it neared Chow Kit station. One of the guide tyres fell onto the road below. Fortunately, no one was injured.

READ MORE: Monorail Guide Tyre Caught Fire While Nearing Chow Kit Station

Meanwhile, in June 2024, commuters aboard the LRT passing by Pudu station had a front seat to fiery flames. Passengers said they could feel the heat inside the LRT.

It turned out that a fire broke out along Jalan Pudu and razed several squatter houses. Some cars were destroyed in the raging blaze too.

READ MORE: “Ride Through Hell” – LRT Passes By Fiery Blaze In Pudu, Video Shows Movie-Like Scene

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.