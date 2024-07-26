Meet Bertrand Rhodict Lises – Malaysia’s Young Diving Hope For The 2024 Olympics

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

At just 19 years old, Bertrand Rhodict Lises is making significant strides in the diving world, earning a spot on the international stage and becoming a beacon of hope for Malaysian sports.

His recent qualification for the men’s 10-metre platform individual event at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka has not only garnered attention but also secured his place as the first Malaysian diver to qualify for this year’s Paris Olympics.

With an impressive total score of 420.70 and a 10th place finish in the semi-finals, Bertrand’s unexpected feat has captured the hearts of many and spotlighted his exceptional talent.

A Humble Beginning

Born in Kuching, Sarawak, Bertrand’s journey into the world of diving began humbly.

Introduced to swimming at an early age due to his siblings’ involvement in the sport, he quickly realized that swimming wasn’t his true calling.

Grazia states how at the age of four, he found swimming frustrating, unable to reach the end of the pool and dissatisfied with his efforts to stay afloat.

It wasn’t long before he discovered diving, a sport that resonated with him and allowed him to shine.

Overcoming Challenges

He grew up in a family of athletes but this did not mean his path was easy. He contemplated quitting three times but persevered.

He joined the National Sports Council of Malaysia (MSN) at 14 which meant relocating to Kuala Lumpur to train with the national team.

Among the setbacks he faced was an ankle injury during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Training Challenges for Paris 2024

As Bertrand prepares for the Paris Olympics, Malaysia Aquatics (MAS) faces significant challenges.

They hoped for him to make a strong debut, but finding joint training sessions abroad has been tough.

Countries like England have declined to host Bertrand for training, leaving MAS technical director Byran Nickson Lomas searching for other options.

According to New Straits Times, MAS secretary Andy Low explained, “We want Bertrand to train with better partners abroad, but many countries, including England, are not interested.”

This issue shows that Malaysia is no longer a leading nation in diving, affecting their ability to get international training opportunities.

Despite these setbacks, Bertrand is part of the Road to Gold (RTG) programme after successfully qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Personal Life and Interests

Grazia wrote that Bertrand enjoys gaming, particularly Valorant and finds comfort in his favourite treat, Haribo Happy Cola gummies.

(Picture credits: @Canva)

As for music, he enjoys slow-beat tunes, such as Drake.

Greatest Strengths and Challenges in Diving

Bertrand’s journey in diving has also revealed his key strengths and challenges within the sport.

According to Lifestyle Asia, his greatest strength lies in his back and reverse dives, which have consistently impressed judges and audiences alike.

He candidly admits to struggling with the twisting technique, saying, “I’m bad with the twisting dive, but I’m good with flips. My twist is very bad, and that’s the hardest element for me to master.”

Despite these challenges, his perseverance and dedication to improving his skills continue to drive his success.

Looking Ahead to Paris 2024

As Bertrand prepares for the Paris Olympics, his journey serves as an inspiration to many young athletes.

His story of perseverance, resilience, and passion for diving is a testament to what can be achieved with dedication and hard work.

Malaysia will be watching closely as this young diver takes on the world stage, hoping to bring glory to his nation and solidify his place among the elite in the diving world.

(Picture credis: @Rhodict/Instagram, @Canva)

Bertrand is not just a promising athlete but also a symbol of hope and determination for Malaysia.

His journey from Kuching to the global stage is a reminder that with the right support and unwavering commitment, dreams can indeed become a reality.

