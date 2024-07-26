TRP
Johnathan Wong Guanjie – A Shooting Star’s Journey

He made his Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, representing Malaysia in the Men’s 10-meter Air Pistol event.

July 26, 2024
Johnathan Wong Guanjie/ Facebook

Johnathan Wong Guanjie is a standout Malaysian sport shooter renowned for his prowess in the Men’s 10-meter Air Pistol event.

At only 31-years-old, his story is filled with fascinating details and achievements that capture his journey from a novice to a national champion.

  1. Olympic Trailblazer: Johnathan made his Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, representing Malaysia in the Men’s 10-meter Air Pistol event. His dedication and skill earned him a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics, making him one of only three Malaysians to achieve this milestone.
  2. Medal Collector: He’s no stranger to the podium, having secured gold in the 10-meter Air Pistol event at both the 2017 and 2021 Southeast Asian Games. Additionally, he clinched a silver in the 50-meter Pistol event in 2017, demonstrating his versatility and competitive edge.
  3. Academic Achiever: Balancing sports and academics, Johnathan is also an aerospace engineering student at Universiti Putra Malaysia, showcasing his ability to excel in both fields.
  4. Career Milestone: His exceptional performance at the 15th Asian Shooting Championships in 2023, where he finished fourth in the 10-meter Air Pistol event, secured his qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics .
  5. Versatile Shooter: While he’s known for his expertise in the 10-meter Air Pistol, Johnathan also competes in the 50-meter Pistol event, reflecting his diverse skills in shooting.
Pic credit Instagram @johnnywg92

More Fun Facts About Johnathan Wong Guanjie:

  1. Unexpected Beginnings: His journey in shooting began by chance when he accompanied his sister to a selection test in 2004.
  2. Passion for Shooting: He was instantly hooked after his first shot, drawn to the sport’s unique focus and control elements.
  3. Setbacks and Persistence: Despite setbacks in the previous Olympics, his determination remains strong as he prepares for Paris 2024.
  4. Educational Excellence: He pursued a degree in aerospace engineering at UPM, graduating with first-class honours​.
  5. Shooting Career: With two decades in the sport, he has overcome facility challenges affecting Malaysian shooters and is now aiming for a podium finish this July, driven by his aspirations to elevate both his career and the sport in Malaysia.

These insights into Johnathan Wong Guanjie’s life and career paint a vivid picture of his dedication, skill, and achievements, making him a compelling figure in the world of sport shooting.

