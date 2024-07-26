Elegant & Classic – Rizman Ruzaini’s Collection For Malaysian Olympic Athletes Receives Praise

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fashion duo Rizman Ruzaini revealed the attires the Malaysian contingent will wear at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games opening ceremony.

Named “The Malaya,” the attires for both men and women were inspired by our local pre-independence heroes such as Dato’ Maharaja Lela, Dol Said, Yamtuan Antah, Tok Janggut, Dato’ Bahaman, Mat Kilau, Haji Abdul Rahman Limbong, Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Rentap, Mat Salleh, Antanum, and Sharif Masahor.

As a brand that champions the selection of our local traditional cultural attire such as Baju Kurung Pahang, Baju Kurung Kedah, Baju Melayu, and Sampin, creative director Ruzaini Jamil said the inspiration demonstrates how fashion unites all races in a peaceful and united country like Malaysia.

The vision for this collection had been on their minds since the previous Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week shows.

We have a rich history, and we want it to continue as a beautiful unification for all ethnicities. Creative director Ruzaini Jamil

The women’s attire, the elegant Baju Kurung, is paired with a headscarf to enhance the graceful appearance while “fitting perfectly on the female athletes.”

As for the men, the Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga is selected as it’ll suit the hot, summer weather. This ensures comfort for the male athletes and provides them with a distinguished look.

Both women’s and men’s attires feature songket motives that were uniquely designed with the exclusive identity of Rizman Ruzaini.

The colours such as brown and olive green evoke a classic aura and are “very intimate” to Asian skin.

The colour combination emits a golden effect (as shown in the video) when light reflects on it. The overall golden palette symbolises the hope that our athletes can bring home gold medals for Malaysia.

Rizman Ruzaini previously designed Lady Gaga’s glittery dress for her Las Vegas show in the United States. Supermodel Naomi Campbell also modelled for the fashion house at Dubai Fashion Week.

The fashion house is based within the luxurious Shangri-La Hotel Kuala Lumpur and boasts a workforce of 100 creatives, artisans and staff members.

READ MORE: [Watch] It Felt Like A Rejection At First But… – Rizman Ruzaini Spills Story Behind Lady Gaga’s Red Dress

READ MORE: Malaysians Impressed! Naomi Campbell Walks For Rizman Ruzaini At Dubai Fashion Week

How was the reception to these attires?

After the early bungle with the athletic uniforms, this collection by Rizman Ruzaini was welcomed with open arms.

READ MORE: “Where Are The Tiger Stripes?” – Malaysia’s 2024 Olympics Attire Fails To Impress

READ MORE: Paris 2024: Malaysian Contingent Gets New “Fiercer” Jacket

Many people praised the design with some asking if the headscarf is for sale to the public.

They loved that the design looks elegant and gives off a classic vibe although a few felt it was too simple and plain. A netizen said they preferred the vibrant attire at the 2020 Olympics.

Others joked that the brown and olive green colours will be next year’s Raya colour of the year.

Feel free to disagree. The new Malaysian Olympics baju Melayu/kurung is nice but I kinda like the 2020 design better. More vibrant and colourful. Self-explanatory. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/hDutCplzbS — Shahnon Salleh (@shahnonsalleh) July 26, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.