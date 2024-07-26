Court Updates: Suspect In Farah Kartini’s Murder Charged, Zayn Rayyan’s Name Clarified

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With many high-profile cases in court these days, Malaysians are keeping a close watch on most, if not all.

Today (26 July), there are updates on two major cases; one concerning a murder suspect who is in law enforcement and the other pertaining to the murder of an autistic boy.

Policeman charged with Nur Farah Kartini’s murder

Policeman Lance Corporal Alif Monjani was charged at the Kuala Kubu Bharu magistrates’ court today with the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah.

Alif arrived at the court at 9.05am under heavy police security. Representatives from both Farah Kartini and Alif’s family entered the courtroom as Alif was brought in.

Farah Kartini was reported missing on 10 July and was found dead at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor on 15 July.

The 25-year-old woman was delivering a rental car to a customer before going missing.

Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah and the accused Alif Monjani. Image: TRP File

Alif is a 26-year-old lance corporal stationed at the Slim River police station in Perak and allegedly the victim’s boyfriend.

According to Malay Mail, the court set 30 August for mention. No plea was recorded after the charge was read as the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Parents request Zayn Rayyan’s name be amended

Meanwhile, over at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court, the lawyers representing the parents of a murdered autistic child, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, requested the court to amend the name of the child in the charge sheet.

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, representing the parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, both 29, informed Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh that the name has been changed from Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin to Zayn Rayyan bin Zaim Ikhwan.

The child’s name was recorded as Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin on 13 June on the charge submitted by the deputy public prosecutor.

However, Fahmi said they received documents from the Selangor National Registration Department (NRD) through Ismanira correcting the information in Zayn Rayyan’s birth register.

The name correction to Zayn Rayyan bin Zaim Ikhwan was made on 4 July.

Lawyer Fahmi Moin will represent the parents Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf. Image: TRP File

Fahmi also submitted a copy of the new birth certificate to the court during the first mention proceedings today.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar confirmed the prosecution had just received the new birth certificate this morning.

Since this document was only submitted this morning, the prosecution requests to inform the parties if there are any amendments to the charge at a future date. Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar

Judge Syahliza then directed the prosecution to confirm with the National Registration Department and will announce the decision regarding the amendment during the case mention on 18 September.

During today’s mention, the court was also informed that lawyer Mahmud Abdul Jumaat would no longer represent Ismanira. Instead, Fahmi will take over.

Fahmi said Ismanira had sent a letter to Emir Mahmud Co on 18 June terminating the legal services representing her. Lawyer Hadzwan Ayob from Emir Mahmud and Co confirmed this.

On 13 June, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira were charged with neglect at the Sessions Court. They both pleaded not guilty before Judge Syahliza.

They were charged under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Upon conviction, they face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for not more than 20 years or both.

