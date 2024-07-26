7DAYS Croissant Announces 2 New Double Cream Flavours & Partnership With MyCARE

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bakery snack brand, 7DAYS Croissant, is celebrating its 7th anniversary by adding two new flavours to its Double Cream lineup.

Just like your favourite classic songs that never go out of style, two new flavours – Double Cream Chocolate Vanilla and Double Cream Vanilla Forest Berries – join the lineup of classic, timeless flavours.

The new flavours combine the smooth harmonies of soft croissant pastry with rich, creamy fillings that have delighted many Malaysians from day one.

7DAYS Double Cream Chocolate Vanilla, Double Cream Vanilla Forest Berries, and the Family Pack. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

7DAYS believes in the ‘bakery in a Bag” concept so all of its croissants come wrapped in aluminium foil packaging to ensure it stays fresh and hygienic.

The concept embodies 7DAYS’ commitment to convenience without compromising quality with its perfect on-the-go snack to fit busy lifestyles.

The new croissant flavours cost RM2 each while the classic flavours are priced at RM1.80. 7DAYS croissants are available in both East and West Malaysia.

Partnership with MyCARE

In addition, for their 7th anniversary, 7DAYS announced its long-term partnership with MyCARE, a non-profit organisation which provides vital humanitarian relief locally and globally.

During the launch at Sunway Pyramid on 25 July, representatives of 7DAYS and MyCARE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cement their dedication to the partnership.

7DAYS and MyCare signed the MOU to cement their long-term partnership. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

7DAYS is excited and dedicated to giving back to the community and making a meaningful difference in people’s lives with MyCARE.

Previously, 7DAYS through MyCARE has helped provide essentials to quarantine centres such as the PKRC MAEPS Serdang during the pandemic. Post-lockdown, they have continued working together with product sponsorships for other projects within the MyCARE programmes.

MyCARE has helped support flood disaster reliefs, rebuild homes, and offer essential supplies such as its Back To School programme which helped 200 children with school kits.

Globally, MyCARE’s work spans Southeast Asia and the Middle East, including war-torn regions like Palestine and Syria. They have helped rebuild homes, sponsored orphans, and supported the Rohingya people.

