JPN to Reopen MyKid Applications Starting 29 July, 2024

The National Registration Department (JPN) has announced that MyKid applications will resume in all JPN offices starting July 29, 2024 (Monday). This service had previously been suspended due to a shortage of chip supply necessary for MyKid card production.

What is a MyKid?

MyKid is a personal identification card issued to Malaysian children under the age of 12, similar to the MyKad for adults but specifically designed for children. It includes essential information such as the child’s name, date of birth, gender, and citizenship status, embedded within a secure microchip.

Issued by the National Registration Department (Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara, JPN) upon birth registration, MyKid simplifies administrative processes for parents and guardians, facilitating access to government services, healthcare, and education. Upon turning 12, children are required to upgrade their MyKid to a MyKad.

Why Was It Suspended?

According to Bernama, the delay in issuing MyKid cards for newborns was reportedly due to a worldwide microchip shortage triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. This global shortage was the primary reason for the suspension and delay in MyKid card production.

Announcement Regarding Applications

In a statement released today, JPN informed that individuals who have already applied for MyKid and possess application receipts but have experienced printing delays are required to verify their application print status on JPN’s official portal (www.jpn.gov.my). These applicants are requested to visit their selected JPN offices to collect their MyKid within three months, from July 29, 2024, to October 31, 2024.

Bagi yang telah lama menunggu, ini pemakluman rasmi mengenai permohonan dan kutipan mykid.#MyKid#RakyatDiHatiJPN#MalaysiaMADANI pic.twitter.com/xKbz2scFsn — Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara 🇲🇾 (@jpnhqofficial) July 25, 2024

Applications that remain uncollected after this three-month period will be considered void, necessitating a new application. JPN emphasizes the importance of cooperation from applicants to ensure timely collection and avoid unnecessary backlog, which can adversely affect government operations.

For further inquiries, applicants can contact JPN’s Corporate Communications Unit at 03-88807077 or via email at pro@jpn.gov.my.

