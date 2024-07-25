Harith Iskander And Wife Are Officially Divorced

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Comedian Harith Iskander Musa and his wife Dr Jezamine Lim are officially divorced.

Their case was heard at the Kuala Lumpur Lower Syariah Court after they filed for divorce last month.

Judge Siti Noraini Mohd Ali allowed the application which was filed by Jezamine on 24 June.

Both arrived at the courthouse this morning separately.

According to Astro Awani, the lawyer for both of them, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader said matters concerning custody of their three children will be discussed next week.

The two were married on 12 June 2010.

The couple during the sit down with host Daphne Iking. Image: TRP File

In an exclusive with TRP last week, Harith and Jezamine sat down with television host Daphne Iking to talk about the divorce after rumours began swirling that their marriage was ending.

They confirmed they were getting a divorce with Harith shouldering the blame, saying he “screwed up”.

They vowed that their children remained top priority.

