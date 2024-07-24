Will There Be No Ads? – TikTokers React To Premium Form 6 College

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Education’s recent announcement to rebrand Form 6 as “Premium Form 6 College” has sparked a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek unveiled plans to revamp the pre-university system, aiming to give it a fresh image and potentially improve its appeal to students, saying it will kick off next year.

The rebranding efforts include a terminology change where students will now be called “students” instead of “pupils,” teachers will be “lecturers,” and principals will be “directors”, increased autonomy for school administrators in student admissions to reduce dropout rates and increasing the number of excellent Form 6 teachers from 0.5% by enhancing evaluation tools and rubrics to boost teacher quality and professionalism.

However, the public’s response to news that it will begin in 2025 has been mixed, with many expressing their thoughts through humor and skepticism on social media platforms.

One TikTok user, voiced confusion, asking, “What does that even mean” highlighting a lack of clarity about the rebranding’s purpose and implications.

Another user humourously commented, “pakej depressed schizophrenia dementia alzheimer aids in one suite,” jokingly implying that the “premium” status might come with a package of mental health challenges.

The skepticism is further illustrated by another user, who sarcastically remarked, “patutla time tgh belajo rasa blur x subscribe premium ada iklan tengah tayang dalam otak” (No wonder studying felt blurry, had to subscribe to premium to remove ads playing in the brain).

Some users raised concerns about potential costs, with one asking, “kena subscribe dulu ke?” (do we need to subscribe first?) drawing comparison to premium subscription for social media platforms or various mobile applications.

While the Ministry’s intentions appear to be focused on improving the Form 6 system and reducing dropout rates, the public’s initial reaction indicates a need for clearer communication about the tangible benefits of this rebranding effort.

Many Malaysians seem to view the change as potentially cosmetic, questioning whether it will address fundamental educational issues or potentially create new complications for students.

As the rebranding process moves forward, it remains to be seen how the Ministry will address these concerns and convince the public of the value in transforming Form 6 into a “Premium College” experience.

