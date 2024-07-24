Water Supply Recovery In KL, Selangor Divided Into 3 Groups – Some May Have To Wait Until Friday

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yes, you read the headline right. The estimated time of water supply recovery for the current unscheduled disruption that has hit many parts of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor stretches until 8am 26 July (Friday).

The current disruption is due to the temporary shutdown of Rantau Panjang, Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2), and Sungai Selangor

Phase 3 (SSP3) Water Treatment Plants (WTP) following an odour pollution incident at Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah.

As of 12pm today, the water supply recovery in the affected areas has reached 24.6%.

The breakdown of the expected time and percentage of water supply recovery by group is as follows:

Group 1 – Recovery percentage is at 47.9% with full recovery expected at 8am 25 July (Thursday).

Group 2 – Recovery percentage is at 8.4% with full recovery expected at 8pm 25 July (Thursday).

Group 3 – Recovery percentage is at 0% with full recovery expected at 8am 26 July (Friday).

Check here for the breakdown of areas according to these groups.

The duration of this water supply disruption and recovery in theaffected areas will vary depending on the location of the consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system.

Air Selangor advised consumers who have and will receive their water supply to let the tap flow until it is clear before using.

Air Selangor hoped that consumers who have received water supply will use water prudently to ensure that the recovery process in the affected areas runs smoothly.

Air Selangor will continue mobilising water tankers to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral service centres.

Alternative water supply assistance has also been provided at 17 local service centres.

More information available through Air Selangor’s official communication channel here.

Consumers can also obtain information from alternative official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and X or call Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300 or visit their website.

