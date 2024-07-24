TwitterJaya Abuzz Over 3 Accounts “Withheld In Malaysia” Due To Legal Demand

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three Twitter accounts with the handles @RMalanjum_, @Saythenameay, and @iamjebatsiderha have been “withheld in Malaysia in response to a legal demand.”

The public can still search for the usernames and access the pages but all content in each account, including images, are now hidden and can’t be viewed.

According to Twitter, the platform can withhold the account if they “receive a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity.”

Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s). Twitter

For those unfamiliar with the three accounts, Twitter user Zuwairi (@md_zuwairi) claimed that all three persons do not differentiate between slander and freedom of speech.

3 account UN iamjebatsiderhaka ,RMalanjum_ dan Saythenameay has been withheld in MY in response to a legal demand atau "telah di tahan dalam MY sebagai tindak balas kepada tuntutan undang-undang".Mereka ini tidak dapat bezakan antara fitnah dan kebebasan bersuara.Padan Muka! pic.twitter.com/YW8VMGKpJZ — Zuwairi Md Yusof (@md_zuwairi) July 24, 2024

How do you know if your account has been withheld?

If your account is withheld, you’ll see the message “@username’s account has been withheld in <country> in response to a legal demand” displayed on your account profile. Other variations of the message can be viewed here.

Twitter stated it would inform owners of withheld accounts through the email address associated with the account and through notifications within the app.

The notification will include specifying the “problem” content that has been reported or withheld and the origin of the request.

Affected users can choose to challenge the decision if they believe their content or account was withheld in error or leave the content as is.

