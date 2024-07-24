Car With Senator Emblem Parked On Sidewalk, Social Media Users Call For Action

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Parking is a constant headache, we can all agree on that.

However, regardless of how difficult it is to find a parking spot, we should avoid parking our vehicles illegally.

A post by @JimmyNaj on Twitter allegedly showed a Proton X90 parked on a pedestrian walkway, incurring the wrath of Malaysians on the site.

In the photo, the car has a Malaysian coat of arms (Jata Negara) emblem marked Member of Parliament (MP) Dewan Negara, which means it most likely belongs to a senator.

“Car belonging to a Malaysian member of Parliament, parked on a pedestrian walkway. You earn a high income, there’s also car allowance, so why can’t you pay for parking,” the tweet said.

Naj also shared another incident where a black Toyota Innova tagged Ministry of Home Affairs, allegedly parked at another pedestrian walkway.

However, the post seems to have been deleted at press time.

Malaysians Enraged

Many were angry by the photo, saying government officials should set a good example.

Some pointed out that this was probably the driver and not the official.

One person said that this incident is not surprising while another pointed out that the yellow line has a purpose which is to help handicapped people.

Another said that the car allowance they get should be removed and replaced with a “pay first, claim later” method.

Some said that this incident must be reported to the authorities.

Pergi marah driver dia. Hampir semua Ahli Parlimen kedua-dua dewan tak bawa kereta sendiri. Driver selalu budak-budak yang korang kata rempit B40. — Ahmad Ebak Malik (@mal_ae) July 24, 2024

not surprised.



kebanyakan ahli parlimen ramai yang tak ada pendidikan moral. — Nevamore (@mthrfckrmy) July 24, 2024

Line kuning tu ada purpose ya. Kalau tak silap, untuk handicap. 🦯👨‍🦯 — fazrul jalaluddin (@FazrulJalaludin) July 24, 2024

Report pls — Skskshnish🥀 .eth (@Hnish_t) July 24, 2024

Senator Apologises

A Twitter user had alleged that the car belonged to Dewan Negara Senator Mohd Hasbie Muda.

Mohd Hasbie reacted to the original post to confirm that it was his Proton X90.

“As the owner of the vehicle, I regretfully apologise for what happened and take full responsibility,” he said.

He added that he regretted any inconvenience he may have caused and was prepared to receive a compound.

Mohd Hasbie promised this will not happen again.

Sebagai pemilik kenderaan tersebut, saya dengan penuh rasa kesal memohon maaf atas apa yang berlaku dan mengambil tanggungjawab penuh.



Saya amat menyesali kesulitan yang telah timbul dan bersedia dikenakan kompaun.



Saya berjanji kejadian ini tidak akan berulang lagi. — Hasbie Muda 🇲🇾 🇵🇸 (@hasbiemuda_) July 24, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.