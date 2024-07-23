MOH Urged To Investigate Case Of Man Selling Kidney To Settle Dad’s Debt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Society of Transplantation (MST) raised its concerns on the sale of organs.

It highlighted an article by the New Straits Times titled “Man sells kidney for RM100,000 to pay off father’s debt”, which was originally a Kosmo report.

The article said a man had allegedly advertised on Facebook to sell his kidney and found a buyer. The transplant then allegedly took place at a private hospital.

MST stressed that the sale of organs is a direct violation of the Declaration of Istanbul, which Malaysia has committed to uphold.

“This declaration explicitly condemns the commercialization of organ transplants and underscores the importance of ethical practices in transplantation,” the society said.

It called on the Ministry of Health (MOH) to investigate the claims, saying this is imperative to address and prevent any unethical practices within the healthcare system.

“This will help maintain public trust and ensure the safety and well being of all Malaysians,” MST said.

It highlighted the fact that allowing the sale of organs not only undermines international standards but also poses significant dangers to society.

The sale of organs, according to MST, exploits vulnerable populations, perpetuates inequality, and can lead to severe health complications for both donors and recipients.

By condoning such practices, we risk creating a market where human lives are commodified, leading to increased human trafficking and unethical medical practices. Upholding the Declaration of Istanbul is crucial to ensure that organ transplants are conducted with dignity, respect, and fairness. Malaysian Society of Transplantation

So why did the man sell his kidney?

The article told the story of Zurrad, a 31-year-old, who in a desperate move to clear his father’s debt, sold one of his kidneys for RM100,000.

He resorted to this extreme measure to ensure his father’s financial burdens were relieved.

“Our family didn’t know that my father was in debt until he sold his old car, claiming it was rarely used. It turned out that my father did this to pay off the loan sharks, but the money from the car sale was still insufficient, causing us to be hunted by loan sharks every day,” Zurrad said.

Zurrad then advertised on Facebook to sell off his kidney.

After several months, he met a buyer who was looking for a kidney donor for his father who had chronic kidney disease.

“The kidney transfer process took a year. The buyer was willing to pay me RM100,000,” Zurrad said.

He also added that the buyer covered the RM150,000 cost of the kidney transplant at a private hospital.

Zurrad has been living with one kidney for six months but he is relieved the debt is no more but he understands the medical risks he shoulders.

Apparently, openly selling organs are happening on Facebook despite people knowing it’s illegal.

