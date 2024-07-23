[BREAKING] Missing Girl Albertine Leo Found Safe In Batang Kali, Local Man Arrested

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Albertine Leo Jia Hui who went missing in Johor last Saturday has been found safe in Batang Kali, Selangor.

Johor police chief M Kumar said the girl was rescued at a budget hotel and a 31-year-old local man was arrested.

In a press conference this morning, police said she was rescued at about 4am today.

This follows four arrests of two men and two women made yesterday in Johor concerning the case.

The girl went missing at the Bon Odori festival in Johor last Saturday where her parents were manning a stall.

They realised she was missing at about 8.30pm and mounted a search with friends. When they couldn’t find her, they lodged a police report.

Kumar said after receiving the report, the Johor contingent mounted an operation to look for Albertine.

Investigation and information from the public led to the arrest of four local individuals yesterday.

The rescue operation this morning led to the arrest of one local man who will be remanded today.

In total, five arrests have been made of Malaysians aged between 30 and 45. The vehicle used by the suspect in the abduction has been seized.

Kumar said Albertine has been sent to the hospital for check-up.

Kumar also warned members of the public against making speculations that could compromise the investigation. He said over the past two days, Albertine’s family had been receiving various false information from the public which the police had to verify.

“Things like these disrupt the investigation process,” he said.

